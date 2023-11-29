CASE Wins GMF Spotlight (Sustainability) Award 2023 in Engineering

India, November 28, 2023: Reinforcing its commitment to leadership and perseverance, Composite Aqua Systems and Equipments Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian engineering company, has been felicitated with the prestigious "GMF Spotlight Award 2023” for "Sustainability" in the Engineering Sector at an award ceremony held on November 26, 2023, at The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.

The award presented by the Green Maple Foundation celebrates the organization’s exceptional commitment and investment to sustainable technologies and responsible, dedicated processes and operations. CASE won this award under the ‘Platinum category’ for its exceptional drive to promote and deliver technologies that will eventually not only make India Energy Self-Sufficient but also carbon neutral.

The award was received by CASE founder and Managing Director, Roger Kumar and Group Country Head, Rahuel George. Roger said, “This award is an appreciation and acknowledgment of our dedication and investment for the past 30 years in sustainable technologies." Rahuel said, “This award will boost our company’s commitment to carry on good work and make Indian Energy self-sufficient.

CASE suggests using coal gasification to produce hydrogen, methanol, and chemicals like ammonia, offsetting crude oil imports.

CASE is leading India's efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency and is geared to bring about a significant change in the country's balance of payments. India, with a population of over 1.5 billion, has a per capita energy consumption of only 631 kg of oil equivalent, while China's is over 2224 kg and the USA's is over 6800 kg.

India, currently the 5th largest economy with a $3.5 trillion GDP, aims to become the 3rd largest economy but faces energy challenges. Heavy reliance on crude oil can harm its balance of payments and rupee value, making India's imports more expensive and resulting in continued dependence on other countries for crude oil imports. CASE suggests using coal gasification to produce hydrogen, methanol, and chemicals like ammonia, offsetting crude oil imports. India's abundant coal reserves (over 300 billion metric tons) and CASE Group's technology enable the production of hydrogen, diesel, and DME via coal gasification, offering a transformative and sustainable solution.

Coal gasification offers a cost-effective route for hydrogen production, aiding India in becoming energy self-sufficient. It also enables CO2 capture as by-products, producing methanol, dry ice, and other chemicals. Implementing Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in India not only makes India's goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 highly feasible but also positions the country as a global leader by achieving energy self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality.

Indian thermal power projects currently burn coal directly, leading to environmental challenges like SPM, SOx, and NOx emissions. Converting these plants to Gasification technology, such as integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC), offers cleaner electricity generation with improved efficiency and greenhouse gas capture and utilization.

India aims to gasify 100 million metric tons of coal by 2030, aligning with the country’s vision. These technologies enable India to produce power, chemicals, and synthetic natural gas for export, bolstering its balance of payments and global influence.

Green Maple Foundation is a non-profit organization, which is a registered body of people of Indian origin. The aim of the organization is to organize and conduct award ceremonies, which are aimed at recognizing and honoring individuals, organizations, and associations for their outstanding contributions in the field of Economic and Social Development in India and conducting awareness programs on issues related to the Protection of Environmental, Plantation and Greenbelt Development, Safety, Child Education, Women Empowerment and Education, and other social activities.

CASE is an Engineering company with its corporate office in NCR and two state-of-the-art factories situated in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. CASE deals in various verticals like water cooling towers, Scale-Ban (non-chemical water treatment equipment), Air Pollution Control Devices, Coal Gasification, and Coal to Chemicals technologies to make products like Hydrogen, Methanol, Ammonia, DME, etc.

