Cashaly Launches Chrome Extension For a More Seamless Shopping Experience

India, Apr 19, 2023: Cashaly, one of the biggest deals and coupon websites for online shoppers, recently announced the launch of its Chrome Extension in order to make their customer’s shopping experience even more comfortable. Cashaly has been making its consumers happy with a heap of exciting offers and discount coupons. On the Cashaly website, you may easily locate some authentic discounts and spectacular offers that go nicely with your never-ending purchasing needs. Shoppers that use Cashaly for their online purchases can enjoy even bigger discounts and CA Cashback at more than 300+ retailers.

The Cashaly Chrome extension is very user-friendly and helps customers shorten the length of their shopping journeys. In addition, the extension ensures that they may display the Cashback amount which Cashaly is offering for their users when you shop at various online retailers. Using a pop-up, customers may easily activate the cashback. In light of this, it is clear that the Cashaly Chrome extension is an ideal shopping assistant available. With the Cashaly Chrome extension installed on your PC or laptop, you can obtain the big savings at the appropriate moment and you will also get real-time notifications so there is no way to miss any cashback.

Announcing the Extension launch, Sumit Kapoor & Neha Gairola, Founders Of Cashaly, said, “ We have been currently servicing our customers through Cashaly website and android app but with our newly launch chrome extension users will get ease of access and an opportunity to not miss on discounts & cashback ever! ”

Epitomise yourself with Cashaly, which provides enthralling offers to make your purchase discounted on some leading brands that are a part of our ordinary life. Such as Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, boAt, WOW, Samsung, Acer, Dell, Vijay Sales, Zivame, Cleartrip, Sugar, MamaEarth, FableStreet, Cultsports, MakeMyTrip, Jaypore, Swtantra, Kapiva, Clovia, Noise, Beardo, IGP, Cadbury and many more. However before making any online purchases, ascertain that the Cashaly Extension is set up on your computer.

Recently, Cashaly has surpassed 1 million views on the Instagram short reels, which is a major accomplishment for the team. You can follow Cashaly on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest deals and discounts.

Steps to install the Cashaly Chrome Extension on your PC & Laptop

Even though the entire process just takes a minute, the advantages you will experience are huge.

Search for the Cashaly extension in the Chrome web store.

After that, select "Add to Chrome."

After you confirm, the extension is installed on your computer.

The Cashaly Chrome extension might be your ideal shopping partner as it provides you with the opportunity to save money, which is exactly what you need when you are shopping. Install the Cashaly Chrome extension right away to reap the benefits of all the amazing cashbacks that are currently active!

For more information:

Check Our Website: https://www.cashaly.com/

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cashaly.coupons

Chrome Extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/cashaly/pippmdjiglnifkfncaofjemljalmnjif

