Cashback Credit Cards: A Guide To Smart Spending

Have you ever dreamed of getting paid to shop? With cashback credit cards, that dream can become a reality. Cashback cards offer rewards in the form of cash rebates on your credit card purchases. As cashback credit cards grow in popularity, savvy consumers are discovering the secret to smart spending and smart earning.

But how do cashback credit cards work? Which would be the right one for your needs? And how can you maximise your cashback rewards? This article will answer these questions and more, and help you discover the smart way to spend and earn with cashback credit cards.

What are cashback credit cards?

Cashback credit cards are credit cards that offer cashback as a reward for using them. Cashback is a percentage of your spending that is credited back to your account as a refund. Suppose you have a cashback credit card that offers 5% cashback on groceries. Say you spend Rs. 10,000 on groceries in a month. The cashback you will earn is Rs. 500.

Cashback credit cards differ from other credit cards that offer rewards such as points, miles, vouchers, or discounts. Cashback is a simple and straightforward reward that can be easily redeemed and used for any purpose. You can use your cashback to pay off your next credit card bill, or transfer it to your bank account, or spend it on anything you want.

Cashback credit card benefits

Cashback credit cards have many benefits, such as:

They help you save money on your regular expenses and bills, such as groceries, fuel, utilities, online shopping, etc.

They offer flexible and convenient repayment options, such as revolving credit, EMI, or balance transfer.

They enhance your credit score and credit history, if you pay your bills on time and maintain a low credit utilisation ratio.

They provide additional credit card benefits, such as insurance, fraud protection, lounge access, concierge service, etc.

Choosing the right cashback credit card

With so many cashback credit cards available, how can you choose the right one for your needs? Here are some tips to help make an informed decision when you apply for credit cards with cashback:

Scrutinise your spending habits to identify categories where you splurge the most (e.g. groceries, transportation, dining, etc.). Prioritise cards that provide the maximum cashback rates on those high-spend categories.

Inspect the fine print for eligibility criteria, fees, charges, interest rates, limits, expiry, and redemption choices. Also, read the terms and conditions thoroughly to understand qualifying spending and reward caps.

Opt for no annual fee and lower interest rates to maximise net rewards.

Compare customer feedback and market reputation through reviews and ratings.

Ensure timely bill payments to avoid finance charges eating into your cashback.

Select flexible redemption choices like cash, statement credits, gift cards, etc.

Analyse if rewards align with your needs before applying for a card.

Maximising your cashback earnings

Once you’ve chosen the right credit card for you, follow these simple strategies to reap the most rewards:

Use your cashback card for every applicable purchase. Groceries, gas, dining, online shopping, utilities – put it all on your cashback card. However, ensure you don’t overspend and exceed your budget just to earn cashback.

Pay your balance in full each billing cycle. This avoids interest charges reducing your rewards. Doing so will also help you maintain a positive credit history and good credit score.

Avoid spending on ineligible categories or purchases. It will not only earn you no cashback, but also attract additional fees or charges.

Check your statement for bonus-earning categories and activate them.

Use card rewards programs like personalised offers, bonuses at select merchants, etc.

Refer friends and family and earn referral bonuses.

Track your rewards earnings and redeem judiciously. Don’t let rewards expire.

Bajaj Finserv offers a wide range of co-branded credit cards with incredible cashback benefits. Partnering with RBL Bank and DBS Bank, these cards provide generous reward rates of up to 10% cashback and more across many spending categories.

Remember, cashback credit cards transform your spending into savings. As you budget and track expenses, the cashback you earn makes a significant dent in your bills. Within a year, your prudent usage could refund a few months’ worth of grocery bills!

Now you can turn everyday purchases into cash savings for your future goals. Explore Bajaj Finserv’s suite of cash back cards and unlock the secret to smart spending today.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.