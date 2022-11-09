Cast You: India’s Biggest Kids' Casting Agency

CastYou is India’s First Digital Casting Agency that consists of Actors and Models across India. It is founded by childhood friends - Sagar Gurnani and Utkarsh Shah. It is branched out in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bangalore with some more branches in the making.

India’s first Unique Digital Casting Agency that charges no commission or registration fee.

It is also the country's biggest Kid’s agency with the highest no. of sign ups, database, successful castings, brand tie up..

We have our clients appeared in well known brands such as Puma, Firstcry, Himalaya, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Mama Earth, Raymond, Facebook, Faces Canada, Hopscotch, Pantaloons, Vodafone, Redmi, Nivea, Syska to production houses such as Zee Hindustan, Red Chillies Entertainment, T series and many more

We make it easy for kids to achieve the right work projects which matches their interest and caliber. Along with this, we help them build their respective portfolio, which acquires them guaranteed success in the entertainment industry.

The agency’s main motive is to bridge the communication gap.. The entire process is routed by our quality team. We wish to eradicate sharp practices in the system, hence all the profiles go under verification for authentication check.

It is India’s Biggest Award - Winning Agency.

CastYou is also India’s most trusted kids’ casting agency amongst thousands of parents.

We give work opportunities to all age groups.

We charge no signup or registration fees to our clients, and have generated work for 10000 child artists in more than 400+ brands.

Our clients have variety of career options in different media categories i.e TVCs, digital ads, E- commerce, movies.

Our artists have shared the screen with well known celebrities from different fields.

They have got opportunities to gain good exposure in the entertainment industry by working with celebrities such as Soha Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Shilpa Shetty, Emran Hashmi, MS Dhoni, Arjun Kanungo for Indian and International ads, films and music videos.

One of them also starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s film - Zero (Red Chillies Entertainment)

We provide a variety of service such as-

1) Daily audition updates to people who are registered with us.

2) Creating and Building Portfolio for our clients (models and actors) to get them the best work projects in the entertainment industry.

3) Giving good leads (artists) to ad agencies, production houses and casting directors, as per their artist requirement for their respective company projects.

4) Targeting and helping kids who are new to the industry, and inclined towards modelling/acting, giving good work opportunities to them, which enhances their career.

Cast You Agency Process:

1. The actors and models sign up with us and are then called for a one to one meeting to get their profiles verified.

2. We guide them with the casting process. Their experience, professional pictures, details and background is taken into consideration.

3. Since we all know, there are security issues in the industry, we make sure that the profiles are verified to completely avoid fake profiles.

4. The profiles with professional pictures are then uploaded on our website. We help these actors and models to get promoted.

5. Our clients such as brands, ad agencies, casting directors etc. visit our website or contact us directly when they need actors and models. Once they shortlist the artists, we crosscheck timelines, locations and other factors with artists and help the client shoot efficiently.

Show conducted in the Past -

1. In 2020, we also hosted India’s Biggest Kids Fashion Show in association with Pinwheel Project with almost 200 kids walking the ramp for 18 designer brands at Lodha World Tower, Mumbai.

2. Castyou has successfully organised 3 Runways.1000 child artist/ fashion icons from the agency got the opportunity to walk the ramp in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi for 50 fashion brands. We call this platform “CAST YOU KIDS RUNWAY”

3. The agency’s recent runway in Delhi saw a massive success with 1500 people attending the event along with millions viewing the same virtually. Cast You Kids Runway Delhi took place in March 2022 at Uttsav Farms Chhatarpur. Kids really had exciting activities to look forward to, SMAAASH was their gaming partner, Sundaram was their stationery partner, Sochu books was their gifting partner. From food to hair and makeup, our partners covered everything for our participants again along with 15 fashion brands.

Upcoming Shows -

1. Cast You will be associating with Fashion TV for a show known as - Cast You Kids Runway which will be taking place on the 6th of October at FashionTV institute, Ahmedabad.

2. CastYou will be doing a grand show at Hilton Garden Inn, Bangalore on the 22nd of November 2022.

Both the above mentioned shows will have 600 kids walking the ramp for upcoming designers in the fashion industry.

The CastYou team is also planning to branch out in a few more cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad & Chennai. The announcement shall be made soon by the agency. They are also planning to do more fashion shows in Pune and Mumbai soon.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/castyou.in/

