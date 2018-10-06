Castrol’s new campaign could be a ray of hope for the environment

At a time when the environment is under threat from multiple quarters, a campaign by Castrol Activ comes as a much-needed breather.

Called ‘Protect What You Love’, this project calls upon youngsters to be catalysts of change by cleaning up their surroundings. After all, it’s the youth that is the most passionate segment of the society when it comes to supporting a cause.

“The youth has the potential to transform the nation,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a youth convention in Karnataka once.

Castrol’s campaign rides on this very sentiment, and shows us that when young people get together to protect something, the impact is long-lasting.

Let’s find out what youngsters were up to as part of this project!

BEFORE: The location chosen for the clean-up drive in Ahmedabad. (Castrol)

AFTER: Transformed into a space for cricket! (Castrol)

BEFORE: Chennai, before the clean-up. (Castrol)

AFTER: The same space, transformed through collaborative efforts. (Castrol)

BEFORE: In New Delhi, team Castrol picked this sport for the cleanliness drive (Castrol)

AFTER: The same space now open for box cricket! (Castrol)

See the amazing transformation? All credit goes to the young people of Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, who teamed up with Castrol in cleaning up filthy areas. The spaces were then used to play box cricket!

Vlogger Salim Khan was also there to lend a helping hand. Here’s what he had to say about it.

It really feels great to be a part of this event and I stood there and protected what I love. Thanks to @CastrolCricket for giving me this opportunity to protect continuously what I love.#ContinuousProtection#ProtectWhatYouLove#CastrolCricket#MSKians #MSKvlogs pic.twitter.com/6zgBYGjRkR — Mohammed Salim Khan (@itsmsalimkhan) March 31, 2018

You can also watch this video that shows a bunch of youngsters on a mission to clean up their cities.

Download the song here.

What the youth can learn from Castrol’s initiative, therefore, is that it is never too late to be vehicles of change; if they love something, they should come forward to protect it wholeheartedly.

To know more about the campaign, follow Castrol Cricket on Facebook here.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:00 IST