CATWay: Leading the Path to 95+ Percentile in CAT

CAT is one of the toughest exams in India, given that lakhs of students apply for the aptitude test with the dream of studying in one of the top management institutes of India. However, only a few thousand are allowed to enter the esteemed campuses of the premier Management institutes like IIMs, MDI, FMS, etc. This makes the CAT one of the most pursued Graduate tests in India. However, performance in the exam matters on the sheer will of the student and, most of all, the guidance during their preparation phase. Thousands of people put a halt to their working careers or drop a year to better suit up and embark on the journey of CAT Preparation every year. It becomes imperative to have constant backing and support along with proper guidance at every step in this arduous journey.

Today, the CAT Coaching institutes are known for charging almost a lakh of rupees from a student right from the standard coaching to WAT/PI services. At the same time, COVID19 is another pain point that we are yet to get rid of. Paying lakhs of rupee effectively for performing well in the exam while being left on your own in this battle doesn’t feel right. Seeing these lacunas and the need for constant guidance, the founders Bhalendu Pandey, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kamlendu Chowdhary came out with CATWay, one of its kind coaching institute that serves the masses without burning a hole in the pocket of the aspirants.

CATWay came into existence in May 2020, when the founders, after spending considerable time in the rat race, realized the shortcomings of the institutes. They went on to fill this gap by setting up an online coaching institute where the first year was entirely free for the students. The second batch of over 150 students crossed the milestone of 60 students crossing the 95+ percentile and 85 students in the 90+ percentile. After such a stellar performance the team hasn’t looked back since then.

Students at CATWay get access to some of the top-notch faculty who are exceptionally well-groomed in their field. From quants to language and reasoning, the institute pays equal attention to every aspect of the exam. The ever-evolving materials and test series, which keep updating to the changing trend of the exams, keep the students ahead in the line of preparation. The faculties take proper care of the students and are available 24x7. The institute aims to provide unlimited access for students to approach the teachers through their Buddy Mentor Program. Through this, each student is tagged with a faculty to whom they can reach out for their queries or doubts.

CATWay has been the epitome of revolution in CAT coaching, with an attempt to change the expensive coaching era for CAT aspirants. Why spend lakhs of your hard-earned money when the same quality and even top-notch facilities are provided at a fraction of it. The care and attention given to the students at CATWay are no match to any institute in the domain. The team has been focusing on bringing affordable CAT guidance to every corner of India through online as well as offline classes.

