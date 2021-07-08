Causes of infertility

About 15 per cent Indian couples are suffering from infertility today. The problem is getting worse with every passing year owing to factors such as late marriages, an increased orientation towards careers, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high intake of junk food, smoking, alcoholism, drug addiction, among many other reasons.

By definition, when a couple with normal sexual relations is unable to conceive after trying for one year, it is termed as infertility. Such couples need medical advice and sometimes interventions to bear a child.

For a normal pregnancy, the female partner should have regular menstrual cycle, uterus should be normal, ovaries should be capable of producing eggs, both fallopian tubes must be patent, the sperm count has to be normal and the sperms must be motile. Any problem with any of these will lead to infertility.

Infertility in women

In India, one of the most common causes for infertility is decreased ovarian reserve, mostly due to malnutrition. Another very common problem is Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) which leads to irregular periods, obesity and sometimes hirsutism, infertility and pregnancy loss.

Any mass in the ovaries, like chocolate cyst or endometriosis. Tubal factor such as blocked fallopian tubes can be another reason why the female partner cannot get pregnant. In several cases, an adhesion around the fallopian tubes because of an infection can also cause infertility. One of the most common causes for such infection is tuberculosis in our country.

In some cases, there could be a problem with the uterus which prevents a healthy pregnancy, this includes fibroids, endometrial polyp,septate uterus, adenomyotic uterus, intrauterine adhesions and chronic endometritis.

Chronic cervicitis or recurrent vaginal infection can also be a cause for infertility.

Inability to have sexual relations due to psychological problems can become a barrier and cause infertility.

Infertility in men

Rising infertility rates in men are a growing cause for concern. So much so that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reduced the minimum requirement of normal sperm count in semen analysis from 20 million per ml to 15 million per ml.

The causes for infertility in men could be sperm related, in the form of azoospermia or zero sperm count, Oligoasthenoteratozoospermia (OTA) where the sperms are less in number, or defective sperm, or low motility and poor morphology. The causes could range from medical problems, diabetes, hormonal imbalance, hypertension, addiction to tobacco/alcohol/drugs/even radiation from laptops and mobile phones. Another factor for male infertility is pollution.

In some cases, premature ejaculation can also lead to problem of infertility. A deficiency of Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, or folic acid can also be a cause for infertility in both men and women.

Unexplained infertility

In some couples, the cause of infertility is not established even after all investigations and testing for both male and female partner, such as clinical examination, transvaginal sonography, blood tests and semen analysis. This is termed as unexplained infertility.

With advancements in medical science, such couples can also have a biological child using advanced procedures like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) where we have seen positive results in about 90 per cent of cases, making it a popular choice for couples suffering from infertility.

Over the years, success rates of IVF cycles have increased to about 60 per cent per cycle on an average, the cost is about the same as it was about five years ago, safety levels of the treatment are higher and lesser visits are required to the clinic. The rest required for the female partner has also reduced, making it more comfortable and less painful.

Dr RG Patel is Infertility and IVF Specialist and Director at Sunflower Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.