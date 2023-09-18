CBI Index 2023: St Kitts and Nevis tops the chart

The CBI Index 2023 again crowned St Kitts and Nevis for upholding the world’s best citizenship by investment programme.

The Index has ranked the Commonwealth of Dominica as second, while Saint Lucia maintained the third position.

In this year's rigorous assessment, St Kitts and Nevis exhibited exceptional strengths across a range of key criteria, including transparency, efficiency, and overall programme appeal. It secured the top spot in this year’s CBI Index with a score of 86%.

The recognition in the CBI Index for the third consecutive year underscores St Kitts and Nevis’ unwavering commitment to providing a world-class experience for investors and individuals seeking alternative citizenship.

The CBI Index 2023 lauded St Kitts and Nevis for its steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

St Kitts and Nevis has consistently proven itself as a preferred destination for those seeking the benefits of citizenship through investment.

“We are thrilled to receive this esteemed recognition as the leading CBI destination in the world. This accomplishment is a testament to our continuous efforts to ensure that our CBI programme remains unparalleled in terms of integrity, efficiency, and value,” said Michael Martin – Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit St Kitts and Nevis.

The CBI Index is now in its seventh year, and its conclusive findings are based on the attainment of flawless ratings across nine pillars of excellence.

The nine pillars include Standard of Living, Freedom of Movement, Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family and Certainty of Product.

Notably, within the pillars of Mandatory Travel, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, and Certainty of Product, St Kitts and Nevis has consistently achieved a perfect score of 10/10.

The country also stands out in the CBI Index 2023 for taking immediate and decisive action to improve the programme’s structure with the introduction of a new investment option with increased contribution.

The new investment option, Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) replaced the Sustainable Growth Fund. As part of its commitment towards global safety and security, the country also introduced mandatory interviews for all applicants.

Notably, the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme is the oldest of its kind.

Launched in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis became the first country to allow citizenship to foreign nationals in exchange for an investment. However, a substantial investment does not qualify a person to get citizenship. Only, applicants who pass the multi-layered due diligence checks carried out by third-party agencies based in the US and UK qualify for citizenship.

