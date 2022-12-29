CBSE Date sheet 2023 is out for Practical Exams

With CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets expected in the next 1-2 weeks at best, tension is soaring amongst students as it usually becomes a barometer to get serious about final preparation for boards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Board of Education is likely to disclose the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables anytime. According to the official announcement made, the Board has planned to conduct CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams from 15 February, 2023. The official website www.cbse.gov.in will host Class 10 and 12 date sheets when announced.

The practical board exams will begin on January 2, except for winter-bound areas where these exams are already going on. Students need to follow the date sheet for the upcoming examination carefully. It will help them stay prepared and have a study plan to achieve optimum results.

What exactly do you need for to win Board Exams 2023?

Whether you are preparing for Board Exams, Entrance Exams or Competitive Exams, it is never a bad idea to go for books with solved papers of previous years. By analyzing Past Years' CBSE Toppers, we can say that Previous Year's Papers are the key to winning the boards. There are many sample paper books in the market, but when it comes to previous years' Board Papers, CBSE's Past 7 Years Board Papers and Sample Papers by ‘Shivdas Publications’ based on CBSE Sample Paper 2023 are creating hype all over the bookshops and in the online market as well. It contains previous years' papers and several sample papers that you must practice for your Board Exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let YouTube Be Your Study Partner

Nowadays, Youtube has become one of the powerful platforms for education. So, to understand the importance of Practicing Previous Years' Papers, we have found a Youtube video for you.

CBSE Sample papers make you aware about the pattern coming in your Board Exams. CBSE Previous years’ Board Papers give you the idea of the questions repeated by CBSE. Also it helps you to practice those questions that CBSE asks in the Board Exams.

Want To Score The Best? Try this CBSE Class 10 Question Bank 2023 by Shivdas Publications

Sample papers given by Shiv Das Educational Publishers are based on the pattern and syllabus on which the questions will be asked in the Board Exams 2023. Therefore, solving sample papers will help the students stay updated with the latest guidelines and exam pattern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, apart from everything, many students need clarification about the length of the answers. Hence, regular practice using Shivdas CBSE Past Years Solved Board Papers will give them an idea of the length of answers they are expected to write in board exams.

NCERT has removed many topics and chapters this year. So students are worried if they have bought an outdated book for their exams prep. For those who want to practice questions from recent past years, Shivdas books with solved papers and the latest CBSE Curriculum based on NCERT rationalized syllabus can be the best option to buy at this time.

With only a few weeks left to the CBSE board, a full-blown paper-wise revision of each subject on the new paper pattern is a must. Instead of buying expensive books, students should now focus on Shiv Das and Sons’ Latest Sample papers for classes 10th & 12th, NCERT, and school teaching to avoid time wastage and be focused on cracking the coveted CBSE Board Exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let Shivdas Books be your study partner which will assist in analyzing your performance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.