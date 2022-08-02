Celebrate Rakhi with India's Biggest Fashion & Luxury Exhibition on Aug 3 & 4

Over 200 top-notch designers & trend-setting lifestyle brands will be unveiling their latest offerings for the Rakhi season and beyond including unique designer & ethnic wear, exquisite jewelry, luxe accessories, luxury labels and much more at the two-day exhibition extravaganza helmed by Hi Life Exhibition, India's Biggest Fashion & Luxury exhibition brand, on Aug 3 & 4 at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Timings are from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi fashionistas will get a chance to select from the trendiest collections of India's celebrated and emerging designers; meet top fashion bloggers & influencers and shop with celebrities and fashion lovers, keen on refreshing their wardrobes with the hottest trends before Rakhi at the must-visit exhibition of 2022 in New Delhi.

"Hi Life Exhibition brings together a trendsetting range of Designer Wear, Jewelry, Wedding Fashion, Accessories, Luxury, Home Decor, Furnishing Concepts, Gifting Ideas, Artifacts & Avant Garde Art from across India," said Mr Aby Dominic, MD & CEO, Hi Life Exhibition.

"We select our designers & exhibitors carefully to curate the widest and trendiest range of products that have been crafted with precision and great care from all over India," Mr Dominic added.

Now, shop from designers who understand the aspirations of today’s confident, contemporary woman. Whether she opts for a classic salwar suit or a stunning fusion piece that she can carry off with aplomb, this is the ultimate fashion destination for Delhi's hard-to-please fashionistas.

Hi Life Delhi lets fashion lovers explore and experiment with exciting designer wear that comes with innovative cuts and styles! The event will offer memorable fashion moments as celebrities and socialites are expected to visit and add to the glamor.

Red carpet looks to occasion wear, ethnic wear to fusion wear, pathbreaking fashion to entice every fashion lover is here!

Wedding coming up? Hi Life Delhi is the perfect place to find exquisite wedding wear that will make every bride a head turner on her special day. Specially designed lines for the bridal trousseau will have brides-to-be enthralled. These can be matched with bridal jewelry and other accessories to complete the look.

"Building authentic relationships and offering an unparalleled fashion experience have marked our story of leadership in fashion, wedding & luxury exhibitions," Mr Dominic noted. "Hi Life is not just an exhibition, it’s a celebration of style and fashion."

That's not all. Drop in to experience the ultimate in a fashion exhibition of international standards.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

