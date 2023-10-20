Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights

Bengaluru, 18 October 2023: As we embark on seasonal festivities, Amazon.in brings a mélange of specially curated products ranging from festive essentials, Indian sweets and snacks, dry fruits, home décor cosmetics, electronics, smartphones, accessories, large appliances, fashion and beauty essentials and much more with Dussehra Delights.

The ‘Dussehra Delights’ on Amazon.in is a one-stop- destination for customers to experience value-driven offers and deals, this festive season. It facilitates access to a wide range of products and popular brands including Philips, Samsung, Maybelline, L’oreal, Titan, Fossil, Minimalist, Acer, Sony, JBL, Samsung TV, Amazon Echo, more. They can shop for products from sellers including Saheli, Karigar, artisans, weavers, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, beauty essentials, home, kitchen, large appliances, TVs and much more.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights. All offers and deals are from participating sellers.

Glide with a fashionable step

Metro Women's Synthetic Sandals: Step into both style and comfort this festive season with these slip-on sandals, and experience unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1,030.

Woodland Men's Sandal: Experience great comfort walking in this pair of Sandals from Woodland, Perfect to complete your relaxed festive look as this edgy choice of footwear blends style and comfort effortlessly. Buy this on Amazon.in for 1,619.

Lavie Women's Chirpy Large Foldover Clutch: Enhance your attire with a subtle, enchanting glow that radiates charm, ensuring you shine wherever you go. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 621

Casio Vintage Digital Grey Dial Unisex - Embrace the auspicious occasion of Dussehra with a touch of elegance by investing in a timeless piece from your favourite brand, Casio. Elevate your style and make a statement with this vintage Casio watch.

Fossil Grant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch – Elevate your style and make a lasting impression this festive season with the Fossil Grant Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch. This timeless timepiece effortlessly combines fashion and functionality, adding a touch of sophistication to your attire. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,497.

Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch: Enhance your style statement with this Titan’s Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold women’s watch. It’s a perfect choice whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or simply want to enhance your everyday look. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4314.

Travel in style

Safari Pentagon Small Cabin - Hard Sided Luggage - Embark on your travel adventures with style and comfort, with the trendy Safari suitcase. Designed for convenience, it boasts 360-degree easy-manoeuvrable wheels, making your journey effortless and enjoyable. This multifunctional suitcase is your perfect companion for exploring the world this festive season. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,499

MokoBara The Transit Backpack – Get your hands on one of the trendiest bag, crafted with industry best premium materials, and spacious enough to store all your accessories, along with laptop compartment. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,999.

Dazzle in traditional styles

Manyavar Men's Cotton Banded Collar – Elevate your festive ensemble with a touch of elegance and sophistication by donning Manyavar's banded collar kurta. This impeccably tailored attire is an ideal choice for celebrating Dusshera and Durga Pujo in style. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 2,798.

INDO ERA Women's Viscose Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set - Get your hands on this straight kurta pant with dupatta set. The regular comfortable fitting of this outfit makes it great to wear during festivities and pooja. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1,499

ZENEME Rhodium-Plated Silver Toned Jewellery Set: Add elegance and luxury to your attire with this jewellery set and a pair of matching earrings. This rhodium plated silver toned necklace has Square shaped American Diamond studded details makes it perfect during festivities and pooja. Buy this on Amazon.in starting INR 1394.

Best deals on Luxury and beauty products

Forest Essentials - Soundarya Radiance Cream With 24K Gold SPF25 – Experience the flawless skin as defined by Ayurveda with this moisturizer which comes with precious herbs, real 24 Karat Gold and SPF 25. This will restore the firmness of the skin, giving it a natural facelift while neutralizing the sun damage. The Soundarya Cream has been awarded as the 'Best Moisturizer' by Elle India and as the 'Best Anti-Aging Cream' by Asia Spa. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,995

Davidoff Cool Water Eau Man De Toilette 75Ml - Luxury perfumes are worth having a soft spot for in our hearts and with the festive season gifting these luxury perfumes to your near and dear ones is a good idea. One can never go wrong with a bottle of Davidoff perfume, which comes with the concept of modern freshness, conveying strength, nature and purity. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,600.

L'OREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Absolut Repair Shampoo – 300 ML – Bid farewell to all your concerns with this expertly chosen shampoo. Infused with the goodness of gold quinoa and wheat protein, it effectively repairs damaged hair, nourishes, and fortifies hair fibres, leaving your hair feeling soft and well-hydrated. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 695.

Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick - Red Hot: Unquestionably, this long-lasting, 16-hour stunning shade is your key to letting your beauty shine this festive season. Our glossy lipstick, infused with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, delivers radiant pigment and a lustrous pout. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 845.

Swiss Beauty Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer: Discover the ideal hydrating primer that effortlessly smooths and evens your skin, leaving it with a soft, velvety finish that will keep you glowing throughout this festive season. Enriched with pearl powder, it provides an instant brightening effect and enhances your skin's glow. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 321

Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum - For Women & Men,30 ML: Experience blemish-free even skin tone with this pure 5% Niacinamide present in this serum, which is clinically proven to prevent face marks, dark spots or age spots resulting in clear glowing complexion. Get your key to everyday clean and healthy skin from Amazon.in for INR 569.

Double the joy with exciting deals on TVs, electronics & gadgets.

Enjoy great deals on the latest Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint, 8GB, 128GB Storage) - The phone is equipped with 50MP rear camera, Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4500 mAh large battery, corning gorilla glass 5, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and much more. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 59,999.

Bring home some of the latest Products.

PHILIPS HSP3500 Indoor 360° 3 MP 2K Resolution WiFi Security Camera -Embrace the festivities of Dussehra with our cutting-edge 2K (1296p) Resolution Camera, designed to elevate your security and monitoring experience. Effortlessly communicate through the built-in microphone and speaker, fostering a sense of connection. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,999.

Lifelong FitPro LLTM111- Introduce the feature-packed treadmill in your life, just in time for Dussehra! Elevate your fitness journey with its LCD display and unique design for easy readability. This space-saving wonder fits seamlessly in any home and comes with a generous 1-year warranty. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 9,999.

Lifelong Conqueror Freeride Shimano Gear Cycle- Celebrate this Dussehra with the Lifelong Shimano Gear Cycle, a perfect companion for your adventurous spirit. With its 21-speed gears, advanced disc brakes, and responsive suspension, conquer any terrain with confidence and control. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 8,999.

Plantable Shape Crackers Gif Box- Lighten up the festive season with a unique and delightful gift – Seeds in the Shape of Crackers! These seeds are not only a symbol of fertility but also a stunning representation of the festive spirit. Add a touch of green to the festivities this year. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 800.

VIDA Powered by Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter- Introducing the ultimate bike companion for this festive season. With geofencing, anti-theft alarm, and remote immobilization, you can protect your bike like never before. Stay connected via BLE, 4G, and Wi-Fi, while enjoying the convenience of keyless entry and electronic seat & handle lock. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,45,900.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Gift your kids the exciting Toy Bike, the perfect gift for kids aged 8 and above. This 1:12 scale metal model with plastic parts is a miniature marvel, featuring a steerable handlebar, free-rolling wheels, working rear suspension, and a side stand. It even includes rear-view mirrors for added realism. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1487

Amazon Basics Digital safe with electronic keypad locker for Home- Introducing the Amazon Basics Digital Safe with Electronic Keypad Locker for Home, a 1.8 cubic feet fortress for your cherished belongings this festive season. Crafted with heavy-duty carbon-steel construction, including an 8-gauge steel door and 14-gauge steel body. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7099.

Get the best deals on all things portable!

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Simplify your festive home cleaning with the new and powerful robotic vacuum cleaner. It is a complete game changer for home cleaning with its powerful performance and advanced technology. Steal the deal at just INR 24,900 only on A.in.

Tribit [Upgraded Version StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker 40W 5.3 Channel Wireless Portable Speaker: Carry the perfect musical companion this Dusshera and enjoy exceptional sound quality, robust design, and waterproof durability. Let the rhythm of Dusshera resonate in your heart with the Tribit Bluetooth Speaker. Avail exclusive deals on A.in and get this for INR 8,199.

GRENARO J13 Wireless Microphone, Noise Reduction Lapel Mic with Charging Case, Wireless Mic for Video Recording, YouTube, Facebook, Support System for Type C & iPhone: Bring out the influencer in you and record all your beautiful memories with this wireless noise cancellation microphone with Type C and iphone support system. Avail yourself of the deal and grab this device at INR 2,199.

Get exciting offers on Refurbished Products

Dell Professional 24-inch Full HD Monitor: with the onset of the festive season shop for refurbished Dell Monitor, designed to boost productivity, has versatile connectivity options and certified quality available on A.in for INR 9,800.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the JBL Xtreme portable speaker, with enhanced sound quality, compact and portable design, long battery life and renewed to perfection just at INR 13,499.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear-Headphone: Immerse Yourself in Musical Bliss this Dusshera with a perfect blend of high-fidelity sound and wireless convenience. With this refurbished audio accessory, meticulously renewed to deliver an unparalleled listening experience during the auspicious occasion of Dusshera only at INR 9,098.

Decorate every corner of your home

Furniture Cafe U Shaped Wall Shelf for Living Room - (Set of 3, Mahogany Finish) – Enhance your home decor with this exquisitely crafted wall shelf, meticulously designed to complement any space. Its unique aesthetic will transform your living room, bedroom, dining area, and even your office, adding a distinctive touch to each room. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 426.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Alen 5 Seater – L Shape – Blue - Enhance your living room with this exquisitely crafted L-shaped sofa, designed for both elegance and comfort. Crafted with utmost care, it is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. This lightweight sofa offers the flexibility to move it effortlessly within your home, allowing you to redecorate any room at your convenience. Available for just INR 18,999.

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Cocoa) – - Get festive ready with this modern fabric recliner which is ideal lounging when you have guest over. Beautify your living room with this elegantly designed comfortable recliner that you can buy at INR 12,999 from Amazon.in

Must haves this Dussehra from Amazon Fresh

Bikano Soan Papdi Milk, 500g - Make your celebration of Dussehra complete with the delightful taste of Soan Papdi, a beloved Indian sweet known for its crispy, flaky texture and rich, milky flavor. Treat yourself to these delicious sweets this festive season, available for just INR 129 on Amazon.in.

Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee - Desi Ghee with Rich Aroma - 1L - Indulge in the richness of Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee, crafted through unique SloCook process. Experience its delightful aroma, golden granular texture, and unwavering quality. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 599.

Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Collection Chocolate Gift Box, 177 g - Kuch achha ho jaaye, kuch meetha ho jaaye, this festive season with Cadbury Celebrations. Filled with the goodness of Cadbury chocolates, the perfect gift for those whose presence makes every occasion perfect. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 590.

Essential Festive Season Consumables

Bikano Navratan Mixture, 1kg – Indulge in the exquisite flavors of India with Bicano’s Navratna mixture, a delectable namkeen that's a favorite across the country. Bursting with flavorful ingredients such as peas, potatoes, cornflakes, assorted pulses, peanuts, and more, it's the perfect addition to elevate your festive gatherings. Buy this on Amazon.in for 199.

WONDERLAND FOODS Dry Fruits California Walnut Kernels 700g - Nourish your body with the goodness of dry fruits, abundant in fiber and antioxidants. Among them, walnuts stand out as a powerhouse of energy, offering numerous health benefits. Embrace the festive season with a nutritious snack that not only delights your taste buds but also supports your well-being. Grab this healthy choice now for just INR 1,220 on Amazon.in.

Tata Tea Gold - Premium Assam teas – 1 Kg - Enjoy the superior balance of rich taste and irresistible aroma with Tata Tea Gold, made by blending 15% gently rolled aromatic long leaves with 85% Assam CTC tea leaves. Perfect cup of chai to delight you & your loved ones this festive season. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 427.

Must have Amazon Devices

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release): The festive season is here, and there is no better time to upgrade your home with smart technology. Experience a new level of audio brilliance with deeper bass and clear vocals like never before. Echo Dot 5th Gen also makes your home smarter with motion detection and temperature sensors. Alexa integration lets you enjoy effortless music streaming, smart home control, voice-enabled bill payments and shopping, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in at INR 4,499.

Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth: Embrace superior sound quality with this Alexa-powered smart speaker, offering loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals. Ask Alexa to play music, pay bills, set reminders, get weather updates, listen to stories and jokes, and much more. You can also effortlessly control your compatible smart home appliances with simple voice commands to Alexa. Enjoy the flexibility of using it as a standalone speaker or pairing it with your phone to use as a Bluetooth speaker. Get this on Amazon.in at INR 2,949.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: Experience a powerful streaming journey with the Fire TV Stick and enjoy watching your favourite movies and TV shows in full HD picture quality with Dolby Atmos audio. Access 12,000+ apps, stream more than a million movies and TV show episodes and watch free/ad-supported content on miniTV. Alexa Voice Remote helps you easily navigate content with just your voice. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,199

Shop for handcrafted and heritage products from artisans & weavers from Amazon Karigar

ARTISANS ALLEY Sitting Ganesha with Musical Instruments – Pack of 3 - Uplift the serenity of your space with the Ganesha statue. These heavenly and divine idols will add a positive vibe in your living space. Get this from Amazon.in for INR 563.

SWAY HOME DÉCOR - Imitation Jewellery German Silver Single Bowl with Royal Velvet Box -2 Pieces Set - It serves as a great gift, especially around religious celebrations and festivities. Create a beautiful ambience by placing these in special occasions. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 99.

JR Handicrafts World Diya Shape Flower Decorative Urli Bowl - This makes for an excellent gift, particularly during religious festivities and celebrations. Elevate the atmosphere with these urli decorations on special occasions. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 498.

Shop from Amazon Saheli store

Plant Power Mocha Protein Bites for Men, Women & Kids – Gluten Free & High Fiber – Get the best healthy snack for you and your family with this high-quality protein bites. These bites are suitable for various dietary preferences, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan diets, amongst other. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 620.

HIMALAYAN ORIGINS Natural Hibiscus Hair Oil - 100 ML – Say goodbye to dry and frizzy hair with this Hibiscus Hair Oil, which promotes hair Growth, reduces breakage & pre-mature greying. With the goodness of 18 ingredients, this oil brings together the goodness of fresh herbs and botanicals. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 399.

OSOAA pH-Life Alkaline Mineral Water Drops – 200 ML – Be the strongest version of yourself by increased detoxification and by flushing out toxins and neutralizing acid to strengthen your immune system by converting your purified water into Alkaline water with OSOAA pH-Life Alkaline Mineral Water Drops. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 359.

Shop from Local shops on Amazon.in

Homesake Tealight Candle Holders: Celebrate this festive season by placing this votive glass sparkling mosaic antique and unique Tealight candle Holders from the house of HOMESAKE and add a Beautiful Essence of Festival at your Home. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 495.

ST REDEFINING SPACES Ceramic Dinner Set- Elevate your festive celebrations with a touch of sophistication using this meticulously handcrafted studio pottery dinner set. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 4,499.

BLACK OAK Lindel''3-Seater Sofa - Teal Velvet - Add a touch of elegance to your home with these vibrant sofas handcrafted to the highest standards with an equal eye to style and comfort. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 22,299.

For more information click here.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.

