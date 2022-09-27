Celebrate Timeless Relationships with Gifts from Tata CLiQ Luxury's 10.10 Sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

As the festive season begins, it is indeed time to honour the relationships with people we truly cherish. Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, is hosting its annual 10.10 sale from September 30 to October 10, 2022. The sale will have exciting offers on a wide range of global and Indian luxury brands, allowing customers to browse and shop for timeless gifts to celebrate their timeless relationships. As part of the 10.10 sale, Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering a curated range of brands and products for consumers to shop from. With offers across categories such as apparel, accessories, beauty, footwear, fragrances, home décor, jewellery, watches, and more, the brand encourages consumers to select a gift with the same passion, effort, and time as that put into the relationship, as it becomes a conduit for expressing how much they truly value the person and cherish the bond shared with them. Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “This 10.10 sale, we are bringing irresistible offers on a wide range of global and Indian luxury brands that consumers can shop from to celebrate their timeless relationships with timeless gifts that echo their love and gratitude. As a leading luxury lifestyle platform in the country, we have encouraged the shift towards online luxury shopping. We are targeting 100% higher growth vis-à-vis last year’s festive season. We have expanded our portfolio further in categories such as fashion, accessories, Indian luxury, and designer wear. We’ve even introduced new categories like home fitness. We are expecting a surge in categories such as apparel, fine jewellery, and watches and are also strengthening our customer base in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. By embracing the principles of Slow Commerce, we are providing an unparalleled luxury shopping experience to our customers. We are indeed very excited about the 10.10 sale and look forward to a strong festive season." Fragrance enthusiasts are in for a treat at the 10.0 sale, as Bvlgari, Chopard, Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, and Versace are all having some fantastic offers. Diesel, Guess, Hugo Boss, and Jimmy Choo eyewear are up to 50% off and there are some exclusive special offers on brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford. In the home category, Le Creuset, Noritake, Roberto Cavalli Home, Starbucks, and Versace Rosenthal have offers one cannot resist. Enjoy up to 50% off on brands like Cult, Flexnest, and The CubeClub from the newly launched home fitness category. In the luggage section, Bric’s and Victorinox will up to 40% off and DKNY will be up to 50% off. Tumi will also have special offers. Step out in style with up to 50% off on apparel brands like Brooks Brothers and Gant and up to 40% off on BOSS and True Religion. Enjoy up to 50% off on footwear brands like Aldo, Puma Prime, Geox, and Steve Madden. In the kid’s category, brands like Boss Kids, Choupette, Jordan, and Michael Kors will have offers. Exciting offers will also be available on prominent Indian designer labels like Masaba, Ritu Kumar, and Satya Paul. In handbags, brands like Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors will be up to 40-50% off. In addition, newly launched global brands such as Baldinini, Chiara Ferragni, and Pollini will also have offers for the first time. Shop from brands like Montblanc and Armani Exchange which will have offers in men’s accessories. Premium jewellery brands like Emporio Armani, Fossil, Michael Kors Jewellery, and Ted Baker will also have offers. Earnshaw, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Tissot are some of the watch brands that will have attractive offers. In the beauty category, one can avail exciting offers and gifts on orders of brands like Dyson, Clinique, MAC, and more. Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card. This offer is valid from 30 September to 10 October 2022. *T&C Apply Shop here: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

