Celebrating 5 years of Indulgeo Essential’s iconic existence

When the thought is pure, and the goal is clear, success is inevitable. This is what happened with Indulgeo Essentials. What was started as a humble beginning of a mother-daughter duo in the premium skincare segment has now become a name to reckon with.

In just 5 years, with its custom made concoctions suitable for a plethora of skin & hair types, Indulgeo Essentials has made its mark. With a clear goal of making world-class natural essential oil blends, every new product is a guarantee of purity and mastery.

Indulgeo means “to gratify oneself & indulge in'', and that's what they truly believe in. In the last five years, they have created truly remarkable and refreshing natural essential oil blends for all age groups for radiant and glowing skin.

Their happy and loyal customers are their brand ambassadors. In these last 5 years, they have mastered the art of making the best blends of essential oils, with innovation at its core. The blends are loved and trusted by you, their customers, to be the best out there.

With a humble beginning just 5 years ago, Indulgeo has come a long way. The journey started with just five products - 24K Rose Gold Oil, 24K Wonder Gold Oil, Volcanic Night Oil, Splendid Night Oil and Rejuvenating Eye Serum, and a simple promise to have their customers indulge in the ultimate enriching organic experiences and soothing therapies.

They take their business seriously, that is why their R & D teams take regular feedback from skincare professionals and makeup artists in order to continuously better their products. This is what they call creating the rarest "luxurious indulgences", epitomising inclusive skincare for all.

Today they have a total of 50+ products to choose from. Their founder, Supriya believes in quality over quantity, and thus every new product is perfected before being launched.

Although their approach and innovation to fine-tune our products have flourished in these 5 years, the alchemy to make their products has largely remained the same. Every new product has to go through rigorous testing before making an entrance into the market. This is the biggest reason that their range has an honest meaning beyond just having a wide range.

For Indulgeo, the overall experience of the customer matters, right from aesthetically pleasing packaging to a world-class product. The goal is to have more emphasis on product identity over brand identity, to form deeper connections with the customers.

5 Years Of Excellence

In the skincare world, simplicity is a rare quality, ‘spoilt for choice’ a rare occurrence, and finding your bespoke blend the ultimate luxury. With so many pared-down combinations to play with, they strived to create classics for every skincare junkie's vanity.

For its dedication and quality, Indulgeo Essentials has been nationally recognized as one of the Best leading luxury skincare brands, which is still human at its core.

2021: was the year of Winning Actives

With pandemic still on rise, the consumers dived deep into the world of skincare while being at home. With all that in mind, they developed their very successful product line of hardworking activities and hero ingredients, rejuvenating skin at a more meaningful level. Their supremely elegant, wonderfully effective, divinely scented active ingredient infused products not only brought a sense of safety but at the same time brought immense joy and happiness.

2020: Revolutionised the Brow Game with their Iconic Brow Grow & Brow Bro

With an all-women team, they always had innate instincts for what women wanted, and their Brow Grow, and Brow Bro were the first-ever brow game changer products that they launched in the market.

With almost nothing available in the market to rock the ‘bushy brow look’, they were delighted to see the entire industry applauding and going gaga over their unique creation that was not only an alternative solution to soap but also the best versions with their extremely feather-like effect on the skin.

To Many More Years of Indulgeo Essentials!

5 Years of ‘Luxurious Indulgence with IndugleoEssesntials’! Remaining relevant and impactful for. FIVE years is an incredible achievement, but they are committed to ensuring that they will not only retain their impact but will certainly take it to another level over the next 10 years. They firmly believe in making womxn feel confident, beautiful inside-out and empowered.

To honour this legacy of providing fine-quality formulas together with a long-standing commitment to service, they are proud to be launching their new line ACTIVS by Indulgeo Essentials, in which you will find products with the most stable form of Vitamin C, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate & CoenzymeQ10. A range with a classic Commemorative Collection of iconic must-have formulas for glowing and radiant skin.

In the words of Supriya Malik, “ This was all ‘US’ in the background, there's YOU that played a major role in taking us where we are today! Whether you are a new member of the family or have been with us from the start, we want to thank you for sticking around and believing in us. Happy Birthday to the Indulgeo Family!”

