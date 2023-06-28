Celebrating Excellence: Honoring the Outstanding Doctors on Doctor's Day

New Delhi (India), June 28: In a world where healing and compassion intertwine. Nandish Communication has taken the initiative on this Doctor's Day, to honour the unwavering dedication of eminent healthcare professionals with the APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2023. The objective of this event is to felicitate the outstanding doctors who don the white coats and embark on a noble mission to preserve and enhance lives. These doctors inspire us with their unrelenting devotion to health and well-being, from cutting-edge medical innovations to compassionate treatment.

Nandish Communication expresses gratitude for the extraordinary contributions of our healthcare professionals. The awards were instituted to celebrate the remarkable contributions of doctors who have made a significant impact on healthcare and medical science in India. Their selflessness and dedication to the service of humanity continue to uplift us. They embody the spirit of compassion and serve as beacons of hope.

Dr. Abhishek Gupta - Excellence Service in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries

Dr. Alpa Shah - Service Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology

Dr. Amber Mittal - Service Excellence in Primary & Revision Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Amjad Shaikh - Service Excellence in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery

Dr. Amreen Singh - Service Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Anirban Biswas - Service Excellence in Endocrine & Hormone Disorders

Dr. Anitha Rao - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dr. Annie Arvind - Service Excellence in Pediatric Cardiology

Dr. Anshika Lekhi - Service Excellence in Infertility & Gynaecology

Dr. Anurag Awasthi - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Injury Specialist

Dr. B. Ravi Shankar - Service Excellence in Oncology

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Bharat A. Vaswani - Service Excellence in Oncology

Dr. Chinna Babu - Service Excellence in Robotic Surgical Oncology

Dr. Deepana S N - Service Excellence in Fertility & Women's Health

Dr. Deepika Asati - Service Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist

Dr. Fahad Hamid - Service Excellence in Sports Injuries, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement

Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology

Dr. GVP Rao - Service Excellence in Cardiology - Incredible Services to the Society in Preventing Heart Attacks

Dr. Harsha Agarwal - Service Excellence in Psycho-Oncology

Dr. Harshant Upadhyaya - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing

Dr. Ila Gupta - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine And Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Dr. Jojo V. Joseph - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology (Cancer Surgery)

Dr. Kalpesh S. Malik - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery

Dr. Krunal Soni - Service Excellence in Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement

Dr. Krushna Borkar - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecologist - Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Consultant

Dr. Lal Daga - Service Excellence in Cardiology

Dr. Mala Vohra - Service Excellence in Child and Clinical Psychology

Dr. Mishil Parikh - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic Oncosurgery

Dr. Mithila Desai - Service Excellence in Mental Health

Dr. Mohit M Bhagwati - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Monika Agrawal - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dr. Navin Sahu - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics

Dr. Neha Jain - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dr. Nitin Singhal - Service Excellence in Oncosurgery (Cancer Surgery)

Dr. Parul Kansal - Service Excellence in Pathology & Diagnostics

Dr. Pavan Kumar - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery

Dr. Poonam Singh - Service Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology

Dr. Prakhar D. Jain - Service Excellence in Child & Adult Neuro-Psychiatry

Dr. Priya R Nair - Service Excellence in Mental Health

Dr. Radhika Bajpai - Service Excellence in IVF and Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Rahul M. Shinde - Service Excellence in General Medicine

Dr. Rahul R Ghadge - Service Excellence in Psychiatry

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology

Dr. Ramasamy Shoba - Service Excellence in Gynaecology and HIV Medicine in Obstetrics

Dr. Ramkinkar Jha - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Sports Injuries (Orthopaedics)

Dr. Rishabh Jaiswal - Service Excellence in Ligament Injuries And Total Joint Replacement (Knee, Hip and Shoulder)

Dr. Rudra Prasad Acharya - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology

Dr. S S Murthy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Sajid S. Shaikh - Service Excellence in Dental Care

Dr. Saksham Mittal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement And Sports Injuries

Dr. Samir Pilankar - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery & Arthroscopy

Dr. Sanjeev Gera - Service Excellence in Cardiology

Dr. Sanjeev Verma - Service Excellence in Holistic Approach To Trauma Care And Wellness

Dr. Santosh Shetty - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Saptarshi Datta - Service Excellence in Dental Surgery

Dr. Satvik Khaddar - Service Excellence in Oncology

Dr. Seema Pandey - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & IVF

Dr. Shachee Dalvi - Service Excellence in Mental Health Awareness

Dr. Shantanu Panja - Service Excellence in Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Dr. Shishir Kumar - Service Excellence in Spine Surgery

Dr. Shreeniwas Sheelawant Raut - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology And Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma - Service Excellence in Fetal Medicine

Dr. Shubham Jain - Service Excellence in Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj - Service Excellence in Healthcare

Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology

Dr. Sunita Gupta - Service Excellence in Internal Medicine

Dr. Suruchi Desai - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dr. Sushrut Babhulkar - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Trauma Care and Management

Dr. Suyesha Khanijao - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Venugopal Reddy I - Service Excellence in Child Health (Pediatrics)

Dr. Vikas Bhateja - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing

Dr. Virbhan Balai - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Vykunta Raju K. N. - Service Excellence in Pediatric Neurology

Dr. Waheed Zaman - Service Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant

Dr. Yusuf Saifee - Service Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplant Surgery

Ms. Saumya Sharan - Service Excellence in Clinical Psychology

These doctors are not only the healers of our physical ailments but also the bearers of hope, comfort, and reassurance in times of distress. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts go beyond the confines of their professional responsibilities. They are the pillars of strength for patients and their families, offering solace and guidance during the most challenging moments.

We are truly fortunate to have such exceptional doctors among us dedicated to the well-being of individuals and communities. On this Doctor's Day, let us celebrate their unwavering commitment, applaud their exceptional skills, and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to our lives.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.