Celebrating Excellence: Honoring the Outstanding Doctors on Doctor's Day
These doctors inspire us with their unrelenting devotion to health and well-being, from cutting-edge medical innovations to compassionate treatment
New Delhi (India), June 28: In a world where healing and compassion intertwine. Nandish Communication has taken the initiative on this Doctor's Day, to honour the unwavering dedication of eminent healthcare professionals with the APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2023. The objective of this event is to felicitate the outstanding doctors who don the white coats and embark on a noble mission to preserve and enhance lives. These doctors inspire us with their unrelenting devotion to health and well-being, from cutting-edge medical innovations to compassionate treatment.
Nandish Communication expresses gratitude for the extraordinary contributions of our healthcare professionals. The awards were instituted to celebrate the remarkable contributions of doctors who have made a significant impact on healthcare and medical science in India. Their selflessness and dedication to the service of humanity continue to uplift us. They embody the spirit of compassion and serve as beacons of hope.
Dr. Abhishek Gupta - Excellence Service in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries
Dr. Alpa Shah - Service Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology
Dr. Amber Mittal - Service Excellence in Primary & Revision Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Amjad Shaikh - Service Excellence in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Amreen Singh - Service Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Anirban Biswas - Service Excellence in Endocrine & Hormone Disorders
Dr. Anitha Rao - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Dr. Annie Arvind - Service Excellence in Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Anshika Lekhi - Service Excellence in Infertility & Gynaecology
Dr. Anurag Awasthi - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Injury Specialist
Dr. B. Ravi Shankar - Service Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Bharat A. Vaswani - Service Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Chinna Babu - Service Excellence in Robotic Surgical Oncology
Dr. Deepana S N - Service Excellence in Fertility & Women's Health
Dr. Deepika Asati - Service Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist
Dr. Fahad Hamid - Service Excellence in Sports Injuries, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement
Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology
Dr. GVP Rao - Service Excellence in Cardiology - Incredible Services to the Society in Preventing Heart Attacks
Dr. Harsha Agarwal - Service Excellence in Psycho-Oncology
Dr. Harshant Upadhyaya - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing
Dr. Ila Gupta - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine And Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Dr. Jojo V. Joseph - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology (Cancer Surgery)
Dr. Kalpesh S. Malik - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery
Dr. Krunal Soni - Service Excellence in Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement
Dr. Krushna Borkar - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecologist - Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Consultant
Dr. Lal Daga - Service Excellence in Cardiology
Dr. Mala Vohra - Service Excellence in Child and Clinical Psychology
Dr. Mishil Parikh - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic Oncosurgery
Dr. Mithila Desai - Service Excellence in Mental Health
Dr. Mohit M Bhagwati - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Monika Agrawal - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Dr. Navin Sahu - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics
Dr. Neha Jain - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Dr. Nitin Singhal - Service Excellence in Oncosurgery (Cancer Surgery)
Dr. Parul Kansal - Service Excellence in Pathology & Diagnostics
Dr. Pavan Kumar - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery
Dr. Poonam Singh - Service Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology
Dr. Prakhar D. Jain - Service Excellence in Child & Adult Neuro-Psychiatry
Dr. Priya R Nair - Service Excellence in Mental Health
Dr. Radhika Bajpai - Service Excellence in IVF and Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Rahul M. Shinde - Service Excellence in General Medicine
Dr. Rahul R Ghadge - Service Excellence in Psychiatry
Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology
Dr. Ramasamy Shoba - Service Excellence in Gynaecology and HIV Medicine in Obstetrics
Dr. Ramkinkar Jha - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Sports Injuries (Orthopaedics)
Dr. Rishabh Jaiswal - Service Excellence in Ligament Injuries And Total Joint Replacement (Knee, Hip and Shoulder)
Dr. Rudra Prasad Acharya - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology
Dr. S S Murthy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sajid S. Shaikh - Service Excellence in Dental Care
Dr. Saksham Mittal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement And Sports Injuries
Dr. Samir Pilankar - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery & Arthroscopy
Dr. Sanjeev Gera - Service Excellence in Cardiology
Dr. Sanjeev Verma - Service Excellence in Holistic Approach To Trauma Care And Wellness
Dr. Santosh Shetty - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery
Dr. Saptarshi Datta - Service Excellence in Dental Surgery
Dr. Satvik Khaddar - Service Excellence in Oncology
Dr. Seema Pandey - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & IVF
Dr. Shachee Dalvi - Service Excellence in Mental Health Awareness
Dr. Shantanu Panja - Service Excellence in Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
Dr. Shishir Kumar - Service Excellence in Spine Surgery
Dr. Shreeniwas Sheelawant Raut - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology And Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Dr. Shreyasi Sharma - Service Excellence in Fetal Medicine
Dr. Shubham Jain - Service Excellence in Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology
Dr. Shuchin Bajaj - Service Excellence in Healthcare
Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology
Dr. Sunita Gupta - Service Excellence in Internal Medicine
Dr. Suruchi Desai - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Dr. Sushrut Babhulkar - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Trauma Care and Management
Dr. Suyesha Khanijao - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Venugopal Reddy I - Service Excellence in Child Health (Pediatrics)
Dr. Vikas Bhateja - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing
Dr. Virbhan Balai - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Vykunta Raju K. N. - Service Excellence in Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Waheed Zaman - Service Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant
Dr. Yusuf Saifee - Service Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplant Surgery
Ms. Saumya Sharan - Service Excellence in Clinical Psychology
These doctors are not only the healers of our physical ailments but also the bearers of hope, comfort, and reassurance in times of distress. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts go beyond the confines of their professional responsibilities. They are the pillars of strength for patients and their families, offering solace and guidance during the most challenging moments.
We are truly fortunate to have such exceptional doctors among us dedicated to the well-being of individuals and communities. On this Doctor's Day, let us celebrate their unwavering commitment, applaud their exceptional skills, and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to our lives.
