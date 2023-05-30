Celebrating India’s Most Stylish- From Awards to Atriums!

Some stars shine brighter than others and exude unparalleled style. To celebrate and embrace their charisma, Hindustan Times and the Ambience Group joined forces on May 7th, 2023, for an evening filled with glamour, style, and star power at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish, co-powered by Ambience—an initiative by HT City!



With a guest list that included Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Kabir Bedi, Kapil Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Mithila Palkar, Ananya Panday, and many more, as well as the world champion herself, PV Sindhu, the evening was packed with people who not only are extraordinary in their field but also stand out from the crowd owing to their style quotient. The event was also attended by Ankush Kaul, CBO Ambience Group, along with Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha. To add to the bling, the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra presented his super-exclusive fashion show, Diffuse 2.0, with Janhvi Kapoor as the showstopper.

In the grand scheme of things, the evening unfolded as a mesmerizing star-studded affair, where style took center stage and captured the hearts of all in attendance. Amongst these stars, a select few were awarded for their out-of-the-box style and work that inspires, entertains & helps individuals across the globe.

Taking the whole ideology of celebrating “India’s Most Stylish” to the masses, the Ambience Group set up style booths at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, and Ambience Creacions, Sector 22, Gurugram. The fiesta ran for a span of 10 days, i.e., from 12th May 2023 to 21st May 2023. These meticulously crafted spaces were adorned with radiant lights and cameras, inviting people to showcase their fashion-forward personas and get their styles elevated with Ambience to stand a chance to win exciting prizes as well as get featured.

After careful consideration, we have zeroed down to three individuals from each of the locations who truly embody the essence of India's Most Stylish - Irfan, Umang & Chirag.

The task was simple yet filled with endless possibilities - people were asked to glam up for their walk of fame, reach the aforementioned locations and showcase their talent, fashion & style. The vibrant booths served as beautiful backdrops, casting an enchanting glow upon these stylish individuals as they showcased their unique style, leaving a lasting impression on all who beheld them.

Now that the event has concluded, we stand in awe, not only of the sheer number of stylish individuals from the NCR region who bedazzled us with their appearances but also of their amazing sense of style.



