Celebrating Long-Term Commitment: Impetus Hosts Appreciation Events

Published on Feb 16, 2024 06:54 PM IST

Long Association Awards 2024
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, celebrated its people and their long-standing association with the organization in February 2024. The occasion reverently recognized and applauded 250 exceptional employees spanning across India and the United States. It was a powerful tribute to the unwavering dedication and impactful contributions of these outstanding individuals who have been steadfast members of the Impetus Group for durations ranging from 5 to 30 years.

Spanning across Indore, Noida, and Bengaluru, these gatherings celebrated awardees and their families, recognizing their collective contributions and dedicated service to the organization. The ceremonies served to reinforce Impetus as the employer of choice in the dynamic Tech industry.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, says, “These accolades honor the remarkable accomplishments of our team, highlighting a profound sense of unity with both the organization and the brand. We take pride in individuals who have entrusted us, shaping our identity and guiding us towards the future. Our team stands as our most valuable asset, motivating us to cultivate a workplace fostering innovation, promoting collaboration, and crafting outstanding employee experiences."

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

