Celebrity Aesthetician Ruby Saini lists 5 face cleansing mistakes to avoid

Some skin aestheticians seem to have the magic touch, and with their guidance, the skincare regime works wonders on their clientele. In any skincare routine, cleansing your face is the essential step that needs to be given attention and primary importance. Face cleansing removes pollutants and excess oil that can block pores and make skin look dull. If you don't have cleansed skin, then there are chances that you risk a compromised skin barrier, acne, and irritation, as well as textural issues and poor luminosity. Whether it's breakouts, dullness, or just any skincare issue, Celebrity Aesthetician Ruby Saini guides your way out to a great skincare regime and healthy-looking skin that everyone desires. Hailing from Chandigarh, she is the chief skin expert with e'clat superior and she has broken down five of the most common mistakes to address to have a perfect skincare routine.

1. Apply the cleanser in the right direction

There is a right and wrong method for cleansing your skin. When cleaning your face, it's crucial to be gentle. Aggressively rubbing your skin is a no-no! Take a coin-sized amount of your cleanser, rub it between your palms to make a lather, and then apply it to your damp face. You're not allowing your cleanser enough time to work its magic if you apply it to your skin and then rinse it off within a few seconds. Apply the cleanser in circular motions to ensure that it reaches all of your face's fissures. Massaging with your cleanser into your skin for 30 to 60 seconds is sufficient to make your skin glowing and beautiful.

2. Exfoliating too much and too often

Exfoliating can benefit the skin because it removes dead skin cells that accumulate over time, allowing products to penetrate more effectively. However, rough scrubs and frequent exfoliation can irritate the skin. If a scrub has jagged edges, it can cause microscopic tears, putting you at risk for infection. Well, here's a little pill of distress that washing your face multiple times throughout the day will not solve your skin problems but will rather exacerbate them. Washing your face frequently will dry up your skin, causing it to generate more oil to compensate for the dryness.

3. Not removing your makeup first

If you believe that cleansing your face also acts as a makeup remover, you're mistaken! While cleaning can help remove pollutants, makeup, and oils from your skin, it isn't designed to remove a full face of makeup. When you use a cleanser as a makeup remover, you're not allowing your face wash to do what it's supposed to do: wash your face! Remove all traces of makeup with a makeup remover towelette or micellar water before cleansing. Then get your cleanser out.

4. Make sure you're using the correct cleanser from the start

Using the right cleanser for your skin type is crucial to giving your skin a radiant charm. As a general rule of thumb, your cleanser should work to remove all traces of dirt, makeup, excess oil, and any other day-to-day grime, but it should not strip your skin of all the natural ingredients that it possesses. In today's world, where the beauty industry has a product for every skin type from oily to dry, mixed to acne-prone, using the wrong cleanser, that is, one that is not appropriate for your skin type would be nothing short of a disaster. Choosing the correct cleanser is similar to making the perfect life decision. It will help you remove all the dust, filth, impurities, pollutants, and makeup from your skin without stripping away the vital oils that your skin requires.

5. Wash your face with the right temperature of water

Instead of turning up the heat on your face, rinse it with lukewarm water. Using hot water depletes your face's moisture supply, causing glands beneath the surface of your skin to go into overdrive, creating oil to compensate for the sudden dryness. It may feel good to use very hot water on your face for a short time, especially if you live in a colder climate during the winter, but it could dry your skin. "Lukewarm water is the best temperature to prevent irritating your skin," Ruby Saini advises.

Regular cleansing is one of the most efficient strategies to get a cleaner and brighter complexion while also leaving your skin feeling softer and smoother. While it may be tempting to skip the cleansing phase and go right to bed, scrubbing your face twice every day will help your skin's health, vitality, and beauty. If there's one skincare practice you should make a habit of, it's cleaning your face regularly.

