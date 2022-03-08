Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / Cemo Basen is set to enthral all with Season 2, Raising an Influencer
brand stories

Cemo Basen is set to enthral all with Season 2, Raising an Influencer

The first season of the series has already made its mark consisting of 10 captivating and entertaining episodes.
Cemo Basen
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Isn’t it wonderful to know about all those people and professionals, who in ways more than one fascinate people and those they cater to with the best of work always? There have been umpteen numbers of success stories like these who across industries did exceptionally well and created a unique niche for themselves; however, a few rare gems still go beyond all of that and stand tall and unique from the rest in their industries. Wonder why? Because they always work with the focus on offering “uniqueness” to people.

This has turned several ordinary individuals into extraordinary personalities in their industries. The world of entertainment and social media are those that in recent years have produced several such talented beings, but a handful among them have shone brighter for this very uniqueness.

It is essential to throw more light on the successes of such individuals and talented beings. Cemo Basen, who serves as one of the most talked-about Instagram influencers, actors, and models from the US, believes that people must always keep grinding and exploring new opportunities in their field to always stay up on their game and raise the bar for others as well. This young talent (originally Muhammad Qasim), popularly known as Cemo Basen, stands as a great example of one such passionate being in the modelling, entertainment, and social media niches.

RELATED STORIES

He has already given an entertaining Instagram series called “Raising an Influencer,” consisting of 10 episodes, which is an inspiration taken from his life. And now he can’t wait to come up with a Season 2 after the success of the first one.

Talking more about it, Cemo Basen (@cemo_basen), the content creator, artist, activist, and “Lanistar” ambassador supporting and promoting it, says that there possibly can be a Season 2, which will be influenced by the Game of Thrones. He is excited about the new season and all the fun, laughter, and entertainment he will offer the audiences through the same.

Watch out for this space for more.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP