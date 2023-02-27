Central Park launches luxury independent floors

Gurugram: Central Park, a real estate developer known for concept-based luxury housing with impeccable hospitality services, has launched luxury independent floors The Orchard, based on the concept of a fruit valley, in its quintessential global township Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna.

The Orchard is a low-rise luxury development offering 284 residences in 3 BHK (simplex and duplex) option in Stilt+4 with basement. The basement will have store rooms while the stilt area will offer ample parking spaces with EV charging points. The project also offers a state-of-the-art clubhouse with sports facilities, gym, swimming pool and other ultra-modern amenities. The floors will have a terrace with swimming pool, multi-purpose hall and garden among other lifestyle amenities.

In plot sizes of 257 & 307 square yard, the project is spread across a total developable area of approx. 6.5 lakh square feet. The project will have high-end specifications like fully air-conditioned units, fully loaded kitchen, multi-tier security, elevators, home automation and centralized music system with smart home concept among others. The project is expected to be delivered by June 2026 (as per HRERA).

Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park said "We have launched bespoke homes surrounded with fruit garden that will have a multi-fruit organic orchard. These concept-based floors promise healthy and upscale living for those seeking a wholesome experience away from the hustle. These luxurious independent floors are another feather in the cap that will elevate the livability quotient in the township that is replete with world-class amenities and best-in-class hospitality.”

The Orchard is strategically located with proposed 60M wide road in the east which connects with Golf Course extension road and 24M wide sector road in the west.

Central Park Flower Valley, an integrated township in Sohna

Central Park Flower Valley, an integrated township spread across approx. 250 acres in Sohna, currently houses 350 plus families and by the end of this fiscal, this number is expected to swell further to over 1000 families as delivery in group housing project named Aqua Front Towers and The Room have started. A completely walled township with a vast swathe of greens providing a low AQI environment, multi-tier security system and operational amenities like horse stable, basketball, lawn tennis and volleyball courts, indoor badminton court, football ground, cricket stadium, golf putting & chipping greens, indoor gymnasium, grocery store, clinic, laundry, café and bakery, restaurant, school, pet park, kids’ play area, jogging track, flora fountain among others.

The township is located at a 15-min drive from Gurugram on the Gurgaon-Sohna elevated road (NH-248A) and adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sohna, a suburb in South Gurugram. One of the most promising micro-markets, Sohna is a highly sought-after residential neighbourhood with increasing demand for floors and villas. The government’s game-changing industry and infrastructure developments in Sohna like 1500 acres IMT (Industrial Model Township), Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, dedicated freight corridor, Orbital Rail Corridor, easy access to the proposed Jewar International Airport and operational IGI airport among others make it accessible to economic hubs, optimize the movement of goods & people, boost economic growth and propel it as a pivot town for all economic activities.

