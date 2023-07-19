Centuary Mattress Unveils Firm and Soft Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress

The Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress is a roll packed mattress and will be available online across all platforms

The new Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress will be available in the price range of Rs. 8999-20,000 New Delhi (India), July 19: Expanding its foam mattress portfolio, India’s leading mattress brand, Centuary Mattress, has launched its latest range of sleepable, Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress. The mattress is designed in a way that it is soft on one side and firm on the other. People can use it as per their preference by simply reversing it.

The Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress boasts a range of impressive features that make it stand out from other offerings on the market. The mattress is crafted using breathable and stretchable designer knitted fabric, guaranteeing a comfortable sleeping experience throughout the night. Its bouncy yet stable structure ensures excellent back support, allowing sleepers to wake up feeling rejuvenated.

The mattress is crafted using high-resilience foam and is conveniently packaged in a roll-packed format, making it easy to transport and set up in any room. With the mattress's reversible functionality, i.e. one side firm and the other side soft, individuals have the flexibility to choose their desired level of firmness based on personal comfort and changing needs. It is available exclusively online, ensuring that customers can conveniently access the product. The Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress comes with a 7-year warranty, CertiPUR-US certification and is covered with the protection layer of Centuary Protect, an Anti-Microbial shield which is recommended by the National Health Academy. The certification underscores Centuary Mattress's dedication to delivering products prioritising health and safety.

The mattress is engineered to provide optimal support and comfort while accommodating individual preferences. With a foam-based construction and a thickness of 5 inches, the Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress is suitable for a wide range of sleeping preferences. Furthermore, the mattress comes with Centuary Protect treatment, an antimicrobial treatment recommended by the NHA, ensuring the mattress remains fresh and free from harmful microbes, providing hygienic and safe sleep solutions.

Mr. UttamMalani, Executive Director, CentuaryFibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. said, "At Centuary, our utmost priority is the comfort of our customers. We continuously strive to innovate and create products that cater to the unique needs of individuals. The Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional sleep solutions that are both comfortable and hygienic. We are confident that this mattress will redefine the way people experience sleep and wake up refreshed."

The new Reversible Dual Comfort Mattress consists of multiple layers, including a premium knitted fabric on the top, a hypersoft foam layer for added softness, a high resilience foam layer for enhanced support, and premium knitted fabric on the bottom with a zipper enclosure for easy cleaning and washing. The brand is offering a free max fiber pillow set on the Centuary Website.

About Centuary Mattress:

With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Centuary Mattress, popularly known as India’s Sleep Specialist, is India’s fastest-growing mattress brand and the veritable pioneer of the comfort & bedding industry in India. With its roots in Hyderabad; Centuary brand has constantly innovated and established itself as a front-runner in the mattress space while exponentially expanding its product range and geographical footprint. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive range of sleep solutions such as spring mattresses, foam mattresses, coir mattresses, memory foam mattresses and orthopaedic mattresses. Centuary has a separate product range for the online customers under the brand name ‘Sleepables by Centuary’.

Apart from this, understanding that the needs of a growing baby’s body are different from adults, Centuary launched a special baby mattress collection under the brand name BeddyByCentuary. Centuary Mattresses is the first ISO-certified mattress brand in India. Centuary Mattress, has secured the CertiPUR-US certification for developing high-quality products and complying with the global agency CertiPUR-US’s quality standards and environmental norms. The company has become one of the few Indian brands to get the CertiPUR-US certification. Shree Malani foams, (part of the Centuary group) is also one of the largest exporters of Mattresses and is recognized as a Star Export House by the Ministry of commerce and industry. The company has pioneered many innovative technologies in the country such as Copper Gel; Micro Springs; and more recently Centuary Protect – an Anti-Microbial shield on all it’s mattresses (which is recommended by the National Health Academy).

Centuary Mattresses has established a strong presence in the country across 18 states with 4500+ dealers and 450+ exclusive brand stores. It has manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, company-operated sales depots in Pune, Bangalore, Warangal, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Sambalpur and sales offices across South, East, and West India.

