CEO Mr. Girish Shah Unveils Silvee: SMB Corporation of India's Non Hormonal IUD

19th, October 2023, Mumbai: Mr Girish Shah, CEO of SMB Corporation of India (SMB), is introducing 'Silvee,' a game-changing hormone-free contraception invention destined to transform women's healthcare. Mr. Shah's innovative leadership led to the creation of the Silver IUD TCu 380 Ag, a copper and silver intrauterine device available in three sizes to satisfy the various needs of nulliparous, primiparous, and multiparous women, with a legacy extending back to 1986. This globally recognised contraceptive provides a compelling alternative to hormonal contraception and traditional copper-bearing IUDs, assuring minimal menstrual disruption and maximum empowerment.

SMB introduces the TCu 380Ag Silvee, a hormone-free Silver IUD available in three sizes for personalised contraception. It prioritises women's hormonal health and provides up to five years of very effective protection. The innovative Silver Core increases endurance by preventing Copper Wire disintegration and improving usage and efficacy. Its painless insertion method, in particular, makes it perfect for nulliparous women and those looking for hassle-free long-term contraception. SMB's TCu 380Ag Silvee has been approved by worldwide regulatory bodies and is praised for its safety and lack of side effects, winning the confidence of many satisfied women. This breakthrough enables women to securely regulate their reproductive decisions while maintaining hormonal balance.

SMB's Non-Hormonal Silver IUD differs from typical contraception methods since it preserves hormonal health using a Cu-Ag combination that prevents sperm access into the uterus. Its unrivalled convenience offers five-year pregnancy prevention that requires no maintenance and remarkable emergency contraception efficacy within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse. In comparison, tablets only have a 91% efficacy rate, but the TCu 380Ag Silvee has a 99.99% efficacy rate with low side effects, catering to women of all ages, including adolescents, those over 40, nursing mothers, and those on antiretroviral medication. With its tested safety and reversibility, SMB's Silver IUD is a game-changing and empowering contraceptive option, allowing women to confidently control their reproductive choices without jeopardising their hormonal well-being.

Mr Girish Ratilal Shah

Mr Girish Ratilal Shah, the visionary CEO of SMB Corporation of India, has dedicated his life to improving women's reproductive health care and worldwide population stabilisation for the past 37 years. Mr. Shah's leadership has resulted in the construction of two cutting-edge IUD production facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, owing to his degree in Prosthetic and Orthotic Engineering from Mumbai's All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. These institutions have created life-changing IUDs and accessories, affecting over 70 million women worldwide, averting 350 million unwanted pregnancies, and improving the well-being of families throughout the world. Mr Shah's invention goes beyond IUDs, with medical equipment and gadgets aimed at empowering healthcare workers and improving women's health care.

Mr Girish Ratilal Shah's impact is as multifaceted as it is inspiring. Notably, he engineered the Silver IUD TCu 380 Ag, garnering global acclaim for its use across continents after rigorous clinical trials at AIIMS, New Delhi. Beyond innovation, his commitment extends to reshaping healthcare with tools like the IUD Thread Retriever System. In 2022, he gifted the town of Bordi an outdoor gym, fostering mind-body harmony. His generosity spans tree plantations, donations to schools, and support for various social and religious initiatives, epitomizing a life dedicated to service.

SMB's Healthcare Excellence with Girish Shah's Vision and Commitment.

Mr Girish Shah, a revered technocrat and accomplished industrialist at SMB, stands as a global collaborator, having forged partnerships with prestigious companies worldwide, including Ardez Pharma (Czech), CCD Laboratoire (France), EXELTIS (Brasil), RF Medical (UK), Techno Pharma (Egypt), Imark Hospital (Spain), Bournas Medical (Greece), and many others. His accolades include the title of Leading Health Professional in 2009, showcasing his dedication to healthcare excellence.

SMB's mission, guided by Mr. Shah's visionary leadership, is to enhance mankind's well-being through cutting-edge technology, prioritizing the safety of both service providers and users. Their vision extends across developed and developing nations, aiming to serve customers and service providers comprehensively. With an unwavering commitment to quality, SMB ensures that its products and services consistently surpass customer expectations, positioning them as leaders in their respective markets. At SMB, every customer is treated equally, guaranteeing access to high-quality products and services without discrimination, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

In conclusion, 'Silvee' by SMB Corporation of India, under the visionary leadership of Mr Girish Shah is reshaping the landscape of reproductive health, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for women across the globe.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!