Certybox to open 100 Learning Centers to capture Tier 2 & Tier 3 Market

Certybox is a haven for young professionals to avail of leading global courses and certifications to update themselves and earn better opportunities professionally. Specializing in the EdTech industry, Certybox champions affordable learning to new heights through its novel skill training and certification approach. Offering certificate courses across fields like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Financial Management, Quality Management, Project Management, and Human Resources Management, the firm focuses primarily on providing high-quality training content for people in need.

Working professionals or graduates across various fields can choose any certificate courses at Certybox to ensure better placement opportunities and promotion opportunities. The online learning platform maintained by the organization features more than 500 valuable courses led by over 100 qualified and reputed instructors. More than 1 Lakh students from multiple corporates and colleges have already enrolled in the various online courses provided across different monthly cohorts. The students who successfully finish the various training courses and earn their certificates rightfully will have opportunities to work with global corporations like Microsoft, HCL, FIS Global, Larsen& Toubro Limited, Infosys, Accenture, IBM, etc.

The robust administrative team at Certybox is headed by the founder and director, Raman Kshatriya, whose immense work experience from previously worked Hindustan Times benefits Certybox in every aspect possible. CEO Ms. Sheenu Kamra, who served the role of project manager at Disha Publications (AIETS), is another figure who plays a crucial role in the organization’s growth.

Within a short span of its conception itself, Certybox has made its presence known in the major metro cities in India. The option to avail of tech education through various regional languages in India has shot Certybox to significant popularity over the years. It is estimated that even after these many years of online education prevailing, Certybox is still the sole platform that offers tech education and training in numerous regional languages in India. The relentless efforts of Certybox were recognized by the Indian Achievers’ Award 2020 and the Asian Education Awards.

Its efforts to bring inclusivity across the education and training sectors are now entering new horizons. The platform plans to spread its wings to the less-privileged Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. Their vision to provide affordable skill training to even the remotest provinces of India is nearing fruition. The current plans of expanding access to the job-seeking youth of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are in full fledge. Soon, more than 100 regional learning centers under Certybox will be opened across the chosen cities. These branches will all be under the direct control of the Certybox administrative team and, thus, would be uncompromising in maintaining high standards.

Aspiring young professionals and graduates can avail of Certybox’s service very soon and sign up for training courses, assistance courses for cracking government exams, etc. They also offer various backup plans for students who cannot get through to a solid government job. The platform’s countless collaborations with some of the biggest private corporations ensure that every student is provided a shot at finding the jobs of their dreams.

The training and placement opportunities featured in the Certybox platform are in collaboration and close association with Amity University, JSS Academy of Technical Education, IBS, KIET Group of Institutions, etc., which are prominent as some of the major higher educational institutions in India as of now.

The team at Certybox, under the able leadership of the director Raman Kshatriya and CEO Sheenu Kamra, yearns to provide inclusive self-learning opportunities to the global student community in updating their skill set, developing recognizable skills for higher recruitments, and boosting their career to deserving heights. Their efforts to make their dreams of affordable quality tech education fruitful bring hope to numerous struggling professionals as a beacon of light.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.