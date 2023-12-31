Challenges of Getting Student Visa in Canada & How to Overcome Them with Direct Work Permit or Permanent Residency

Canada is a popular destination for students who want to pursue higher education and settle in a developed country. However, getting a student visa to study in Canada is not easy. It involves many challenges, such as:

High cost : The cost of living in Canada is high, especially in big cities like Toronto and Vancouver. The tuition fees for international students are also much higher than for domestic students. According to Statistics Canada, the average tuition fee for international students in 2020-2021 was $32,019, compared to $6,610 for domestic students. Moreover, the student visa applicants have to show proof of sufficient funds to cover their expenses for the first year of study. Starting from January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living requirement for study permit applicants will be raised to $20,635, representing 75% of the low-income cut-off (LICO).

: The cost of living in Canada is high, especially in big cities like Toronto and Vancouver. The tuition fees for international students are also much higher than for domestic students. According to Statistics Canada, the average tuition fee for international students in 2020-2021 was $32,019, compared to $6,610 for domestic students. Moreover, the student visa applicants have to show proof of sufficient funds to cover their expenses for the first year of study. Starting from January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living requirement for study permit applicants will be raised to $20,635, representing 75% of the low-income cut-off (LICO). Complex process : The process of obtaining a student visa is complex and time-consuming. It requires a lot of documentation, such as acceptance letter, academic transcripts, language test results, medical exam, biometrics, and police clearance. The processing time for a student visa can vary depending on the country of origin, the type of application, and the volume of applications. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the average processing time for a student visa in 2021 was 17 weeks.

: The process of obtaining a student visa is complex and time-consuming. It requires a lot of documentation, such as acceptance letter, academic transcripts, language test results, medical exam, biometrics, and police clearance. The processing time for a student visa can vary depending on the country of origin, the type of application, and the volume of applications. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the average processing time for a student visa in 2021 was 17 weeks. Uncertain future: A student visa does not guarantee permanent residency in Canada. It only allows the students to study and work for a limited period of time, depending on their program of study and eligibility. After completing their studies, the students have to apply for another visa or leave the country. The options for staying in Canada as a permanent resident or a worker are competitive and limited. For example, the Express Entry system, which manages the applications for three economic immigration programs, uses a point-based system to rank the candidates and invite them to apply for permanent residency. The points are based on factors such as age, education, work experience, language ability, and adaptability. The higher the points, the better the chances of getting an invitation. However, the points required to get an invitation vary depending on the demand and supply of the candidates. In 2021, the lowest score required to get an invitation was 75, but in December 2023, the score was set to 425, making it very difficult for international students to get PR.

So, what are the solutions for students who want to overcome these challenges and settle in Canada? Fortunately, there are some alternative options that can help the students bypass the student visa and get a direct work permit or permanent residency in Canada. These options are:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

1. Direct work permit: A direct work permit is a type of visa that allows a foreign national to work in Canada for a specific employer, occupation, and location. To get a direct work permit, the employer has to obtain a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). An LMIA is a document that shows that there is a need for a foreign worker to fill the job and that no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to do the job. The employer has to pay a fee for each LMIA application and meet certain requirements, such as advertising the job, offering a prevailing wage, and providing a transition plan. The processing time for an LMIA can vary depending on the stream, the sector, and the region. According to ESDC, the average processing time for an LMIA in 2021 was 55 business days. After getting a positive LMIA, the worker has to apply for a work permit from IRCC. The processing time for a work permit can also vary depending on the country of origin, the type of application, and the volume of applications. According to IRCC, the average processing time for a work permit in 2021 was 12 weeks. A direct work permit can be valid for up to four years, depending on the LMIA and the passport validity. A direct work permit can also help the worker gain Canadian work experience, which can improve their chances of getting permanent residency in the future.

2. Direct permanent residency: A direct permanent residency is a type of visa that allows a foreign national to live, work, and study in Canada indefinitely. To get a direct permanent residency, the applicant has to meet the eligibility criteria of one of the immigration programs that are available for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, investors, or family members. Some of the most common and feasible programs are:

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): PNP is a program that allows the provinces and territories of Canada to nominate candidates who meet their specific economic and labor market needs. Each province and territory has its own PNP streams and criteria, which may vary from the federal programs. Some of the PNPs are aligned with Express Entry, which means that the candidates who are nominated by a province or territory can get additional points and increase their chances of getting an invitation. Some of the PNPs are not aligned with Express Entry, which means that the candidates have to apply directly to the province or territory and follow their separate process. PNP is a good option for students who have a connection or preference for a particular province or territory in Canada.

PNP is a program that allows the provinces and territories of Canada to nominate candidates who meet their specific economic and labor market needs. Each province and territory has its own PNP streams and criteria, which may vary from the federal programs. Some of the PNPs are aligned with Express Entry, which means that the candidates who are nominated by a province or territory can get additional points and increase their chances of getting an invitation. Some of the PNPs are not aligned with Express Entry, which means that the candidates have to apply directly to the province or territory and follow their separate process. PNP is a good option for students who have a connection or preference for a particular province or territory in Canada. Startup Visa: Startup Visa is a program that targets entrepreneurs and professionals who have an innovative business idea and a letter of support from a designated organization in Canada. A designated organization is a business group that is authorized by the government to invest in or support startup businesses. These include venture capital funds, angel investor groups, and business incubators. The candidates who are accepted for the Startup Visa program can get a work permit to establish and operate their business in Canada. If the business is successful, they can also apply for permanent residency with their family. Startup Visa is a great option for students who have entrepreneurial skills and aspirations.

Startup Visa is a program that targets entrepreneurs and professionals who have an innovative business idea and a letter of support from a designated organization in Canada. A designated organization is a business group that is authorized by the government to invest in or support startup businesses. These include venture capital funds, angel investor groups, and business incubators. The candidates who are accepted for the Startup Visa program can get a work permit to establish and operate their business in Canada. If the business is successful, they can also apply for permanent residency with their family. Startup Visa is a great option for students who have entrepreneurial skills and aspirations. Intra-Company Transfer (ICT): ICT is a program that allows international companies to temporarily transfer qualified employees to Canada for the purpose of improving management effectiveness, expanding Canadian exports, and enhancing competitiveness in overseas markets. To qualify for an ICT work permit, the employee must be currently employed by a multi-national company and seeking entry to Canada to work in a parent, subsidiary, branch, or affiliate of that company. The employee must also have been continuously employed by the company in a similar full-time position for at least one year in the three-year period immediately preceding the date of the initial application. The occupation in Canada must fall under one of three following functions: executives and senior managers, functional managers, or specialized knowledge workers. ICT is a good option for students who work for a global company and want to transfer to a Canadian branch.

These are some of the alternate options for students who want to settle in Canada on a direct work permit. However, these options are not easy either. They require a lot of research, planning, preparation, and investment. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a professional immigration consultant who can guide you through the process and help you choose the best option for your situation. We at WWICS, (the world's largest immigration group), have over 30 years of experience in helping people immigrate to Canada and other countries. WWICS can help you with your immigration goals, whether it is Express Entry, PNP, Startup Visa, or any other program. Contact us today and get a free assessment of your profile and eligibility.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.