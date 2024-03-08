Challenges to Changes: Vice President of Gandhinagar University Empowering Women Through Her Journey

Gandhinagar, March 8, 2024 –

Akin, to a goddess with multiple hands, Vinita Rohera embodies multitasking prowess, a leading female entrepreneur and the Vice President of Gandhinagar University, continues to redefine education through innovation. With a background in the best international educational setups, she has been instrumental in transforming Gandhinagar University into a modern technological hub.

Since assuming the role of Vice President in 2022, Vinita Rohera has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience for students. Notably, under her leadership, the university has established Gujarat's first cyber security and digital forensic lab, setting a precedent for technological advancement in the region.

Recognizing the importance of global exposure in today's interconnected world, Vinita Rohera has introduced the Global Syllabus program. This initiative aims to provide students in India with equal opportunities to develop skills and access education on par with their global counterparts, opening doors to international opportunities. Leveraging her resourceful connections globally, she is providing the world renowned resources to youth as a strong platform for their development.

Vinita Rohera's vision for excellence extends beyond traditional boundaries. She has successfully transitioned the entire university campus into an AI-enabled setup, making Gandhinagar University the first of its kind in Asia to implement such comprehensive technology integration. Her excellence and commitment to innovation continue to make Gandhinagar University a beacon of progress in the field of education.

As she endeavor to bring projects that not only are shaping the educational landscape in India, she intend to leave a lasting legacy with her entrepreneurial excellency.

