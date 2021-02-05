Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience

Chandak Group is a real estate enterprise that boasts of over three decades of experience. It has developed over 4 million sq.ft. of properties across the city of Mumbai.

“Promises Made. Promises Kept” is the motto of Chandak Group. It has an unmatched track record of delivering all projects ahead of time. Also, what stands in its favour is the fact that Chandak Group’s dedication to this philosophy has seen it receive 6 OCs in 3 years. How they can achieve this goodwill depends on building resources, disbursing technologies and implementing processes which are done after extensive planning to deliver premium residential and commercial developments. Besides that, trust, quality, and timely delivery are the commitments that Chandak Group has abided by since the foundation of the firm, which has resulted in a steady growth in its size and stature.

Based on this philosophy, 34 Park Estate is its latest addition to the city’s skyline.

Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans(HT)

About 34 Park Estate

Luxurious living takes a new meaning as you step into this internationally-designed project with thoughtfully planned 1, 2 & 3 bed residences. There is ample room for your leisure moments at home that gives you a chance to stretch lazily.

Chandak Group is forever working towards a vision to provide a luxurious living experience. The redeeming features of the project are:

• Attractive elevation and building façade

• Grand entrance lobby

• Luxury and lifestyle amenities

• Finest Connectivity

Convenience at your doorstep

It is located just 2 minutes away from SV Road and 5 minutes from Link Road, 12 minutes from the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover and 5 minutes from Goregaon Railway Station. The upcoming Shastri Nagar Metro Station is 6 minutes away. Basic living amenities include Kapadia Hospital at 2 minutes’ distance, DG Khetan School at 5 minutes away. Social amenities like Inorbit Mall is 5 minutes away, NESCO is 10 minutes away and the Ganpati Mandir just 1 minute away.

To know more you may visit: https://www.chandakgroup.com/