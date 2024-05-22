Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran Opens Registrations for 2024 Academic Year for UG & PG Programs

India 22nd May 2024: Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran is pleased to announce the commencement of registrations for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024. Aspiring students are warmly welcomed to capitalize this opportunity to enroll in an esteemed institution celebrated for its 23 years rich legacy of academic brilliance and innovative practices. Candidates can apply for the programs by filling in their details on this link: Apply Now.

At CGC Landran, the institution emphasizes empowering students to realize their full potential and become catalysts for positive change in society. It stands as a beacon of academic excellence and holistic development, where students are not just educated but inspired to innovate, lead, and make a difference in the society. With a commitment to nurturing future professionals equipped with the skills and mindset to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, higher education enthusiasts are invited to join on this transformative journey towards personal and professional growth.

A Wide Array of Programs to Choose From

In addition to the existing array of programs, CGC Landran now offers 50+ UG & PG programs spanning various disciplines. This extensive selection ensures that every student finds their perfect fit, nurturing their academic and professional aspirations.

At CGC Landran, the institution values the time of prospective students and aims to deliver essential information concisely. Here's a quick rundown of its major achievements and offerings:

Career Oriented Quality Education: With over 9000+ placement offers from 900+ companies, our institution prioritizes grooming students for the professional world. Our commitment extends beyond academics to encompass holistic education and excellence in technical, management, and pharmacy domains.

Global Exposure through International Collaborations: Through partnerships with 50+ renowned international institutions, we offer enriching student exchange programs, preparing them for success in a globalized world.

Research & Innovation Centric Approach: Our institution's Quality Policy underscores our dedication to providing world-class infrastructure, faculty, and research opportunities. We aspire to emerge as the most preferred educational group globally, developing socially sensitive leaders committed to excellence.

Awards & Rankings: CGC Landran's consistent recognition in institutional rankings and accreditations as the NAAC A+, NBA & NIRF is a testimony of providing excellence in higher education.

Dynamic Academic Community: Bridging the gap between academia and industry, we continuously align with the of companies to provide experiential learning opportunities and mentoring sessions ensuring students access top-tier placement opportunities, with collaborations with renowned companies like Google, Amazon, and Deloitte etc to name a few.

Join Our Vibrant Academic Community

Exciting news! Applications for the upcoming academic year being open, dive into our vibrant academic hub at CGC Landran, where tradition seamlessly meets innovation. With a wide array of programs, extensive global collaborations, top-tier placements, and a holistic approach to education, we're dedicated to shaping the professionals of tomorrow. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of our thriving community. Apply today and embark on a journey filled with growth, discovery, and endless possibilities.

