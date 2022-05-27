Chandigarh Man Himansh Verma Vouches for Sustainable Healthcare Solutions

A look at the natural disasters and catastrophic events that have rocked the world in last two decades, it becomes imperative to strengthen the Healthcare Industry. But what matters the most is moving forward without disturbing the nature’s equilibrium.

Through constant initiatives aimed at, “Sustainable Development”, Navrattan Holdings ever since its inception in 1999 has shouldered the social and moral responsibility.

Healthcare is another arena where Navrattan Holdings is moving with conviction. One such initiative includes Cholesterol immunization, a vaccine named Jab for Health (J for H) which has been developed by late Dr. Istvan Horvath after 40 years of extensive research to prevent and treat atherosclerosis.

The team of scientists at Navrattan Holdings collaborated with International Life Care (ILC) of Hungary, to develop the vaccine and make available this immunization technology for the people.

A large number of people in various parts of the world suffer from Arteriosclerosis (or atherosclerosis), a condition, referred to as the last stage of a kind of vasoconstriction which thickens and hardens the arteries, causes calcification that makes arteries less flexible and more fragile. This can result in thrombosis and even death.

Chairman Navrattan Holdings, Himansh Verma while elaborating upon the company’s forthcoming ventures in the healthcare sector stated, “We plan to set new precedents in the field of healthcare facilities so as to provide the best services to people. Relevant healthcare technologies will not only ensure the best coordination between the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals but also offer cheaper, faster and effective treatment,” Verma added.

Technological innovation will provide affordable and quality healthcare solutions to the people, irrespective of their economic status. Better management, greater outcome and additional convenience will cater to the people at large, helping them win the battle against diseases, ensuring healthier and happier lives.

