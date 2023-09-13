Chandigarh University has filed 2613 patents in just 10 years of it’s establishment

Chandigarh University (CU), as the people in the country know, is at the forefront of providing quality education, a thriving research ecosystem and a source of innovation – which is contributing to providing solutions to numerous challenging social problems, ever since its inception.

What is exceptional is the pace at which the university has advanced in the field of research and innovation in just one decade – resulting in its ascension to the top echelons in the field of higher education.

The rankings and ratings by government and private agencies, be it national or international, shows the consistent upward trajectory followed by the university. At Chandigarh University, every year new goals are achieved and new targets are set – driven by its commitment to provide the quality education and shape the young minds and encouraging them to contribute in the field of research and innovation, which impacts the economic prosperity and global position of a nation.

Recently, Chandigarh University occupied the first position for highest applications for patents in the country among the universities and academic institutes, as per the report for 2021-2022 released by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, TradeMarks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM), Government of India. This showcases the university’s focus on practical research and establish an innovation ecosystem through which the knowledge is made available for the scientific community and general public.

Chandigarh University students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department developed a Driverless Vehicle named "Nomad".

There has been a sharp rise in the filing of patents by Chandigarh University over the years. While 147 patent applications were filed in 2018, it increased to 330 in 2019, 468 in 2021 and 750 in 2022. This year (2023) so far, the University has filed 599 patent applications. The university has so far filed a total number of 2613 patent applications and more than 72.79% of the patents filed by CU have been published already.

As per the report released for 2021-22 Chandigarh University has filed 139 patents in Computer Science Engineering- IT and 84 patents in Manufacturing. In 2021-22, the university filed 81 patents in the field of Medical and Healthcare, 72 patents in Mechanical & Mechatronics, and 50 in Agriculture. In the field of IT, the university has ranked 3rd in the country for filing most patents whereas.

Contributing to about 1.05% of the research in the country, the university also gave a major thrust to the standing of Punjab among other states in patent. In 2022, around 22% of the patent applications of Punjab came from Chandigarh University. In 2021-22 Punjab was among top five patent filing states with a tally of 2197 applications.

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-stories/surging-placement-numbers-a-testament-to-chandigarh-university-s-academic-excellence-and-scientific-rigor-101690815974515.html

Moreover, the university has been able to attract a considerable number of sponsored research projects from various agencies, which has also increased to an unprecedented level in the past few years. The varsity has capitalized on its knowledge and innovativeness to attract funds from agencies. As of now 65 sponsored projects worth more ₹35 crore were given to CU faculty. Projects are mainly on areas where urgent and active solutions are needed and have a large societal impact.

The university research results have been transferred to outside industry as well to which showcases the increased applicability approach followed in the research and innovation ecosystem of the campus and resulted in fostering a strong link between academia and industry. The university has carried out 35 technology transfers so far and several others are in pipeline.

Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu with a Chandigarh University Student, Lovelash Dutt, who holds the honour of figuring in the World Book of Records for filing patents.

Being a research-intensive university, Chandigarh University focuses and promotes the culture of 'Creating Jobs', it stimulates and nurtures inquisitive minds to shape their ideas in actual businesses. The number of startups at the University has reached to 146 so far.

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-stories/chandigarh-university-creates-history-records-6-617-offers-from-691-multinationals-during-campus-placements-2020/story-L87U5qg09q0FW1tjrly2QK.html

Research for societal development

The cutting-edge research at Chandigarh University is pointed to unravel the universe’s mysteries and providing smart solutions to complex and compounding national and global challenges. The university has been focused on identifying the key challenges faced by the society and work upon them to provide eco-friendly solutions. A lot of research publications and projects have been completed and a range of them are underway which are tasked to find solutions to some complex issues faced by the region.

A team of researchers at CU, led by Dr. Sukhminderjit Kaur who is associate professor and research coordinator at university’s department of biotechnology, have developed a biofertilizer using encapsulated phosphobacterium using cheap agricultural co product i.e rice bran (usually discarded as waste) which can solubilize phosphorus and enhance the growth of plants by various mechanisms. The developed fertilizer can be used as an alternative to chemical fertilizers that have mercilessly harmed the environment. The technology will help flourish organic farming and with very less cost. The team has been granted patent for it.

Different teams of students from various parts of the country tackling the problem statements at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon at Chandigarh University Gharuan.

She has also been granted a patent for developing a biofertilizer using Zinc solubilizing bacteria and poultry waste as carrier to enhance solubilization of zinc in the soil which would be a cost effective, environment friendly approach to overcome Zn deficiency in plants thereby enhancing soil fertility and harvested product quality.

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-stories/with-more-than-700-patents-filed-chandigarh-university-makes-national-record-in-the-field-of-research-and-innovation/story-rlit1TB2DVYK877lkP63hI.html

The university is actively working to find the solution to the stubble burning problem which has plagued the regions for decades now and has far reaching consequences on environment and health. Dr. Ranvijay Kumar, Assistant professor at UCRD and his team are working on a DST sponsored project (Cost: 38.32 Lakhs) aimed to manage the stubble and plastic waste through by 3D printing techniques. Under the project, the mechanically sustainable functional feedstock filament composed of waste stubble and waste plastics will be developed and the product obtained is an alternative of common 3D printing filament which may be available around 200-300/kg instead of 1500/kg (market values). The developed products may be used in construction, structural, automotive, marine and other engineering applications.

Kumar is also working on a SERB sponsored project for the in-house development PLA fibres reinforced PCL composite feedstock filaments that may be directly delivered to surgeons for manufacturing of customized/flexible scaffolds. The project will deliver an optimized set of processing condition for filament manufacturing as well functional scaffolding manufacturing. The finally prepared scaffolding structures will have the abilities to cell growth, cell proliferation, ability to cell migration and differentiation, to supply the nutrient, and mimic tissue structures. These functional values of in-house developed porous scaffolding will also having good range of mechanical properties.

Advancing with frontier technologies

As the world becomes more competitive and research more solution oriented, the varsity has shifted its gears towards frontier technologies. These technologies can be defined as the technology that will reshape industry and provide urgently needed solutions to global challenges like climate changes. It includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Robotics, to the Internet of Things (IoT) to drone and Virtual Reality (VR) among others.

The university is focused on excelling in frontier technologies and is also working in the fields like Artificial intelligence and EV technology and moving towards more sustainable development.

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-stories/with-1000-offers-campus-placements-for-2021-batch-shoots-off-to-a-flying-start-at-chandigarh-university/story-78qFE5o5TuY2MuzfKEGKAO.html

The university has continued its upward trajectory in academia and research and has ascended consistently in national and international rankings, which is a testament of its commitment towards providing education of global standard based on the adoption of innovative pedagogy, over the years.

The university this year achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank among India’s private universities in the coveted QS World University Ranking 2024. It was the only university, from Punjab and Chandigarh, to feature among the world’s top 1000 universities and found a place among the top 26% of institutions globally. Prior to that CU made a stellar debut in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Subject Rankings in 2023 released in March and made a significant rise in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) as well.

Click here to know more aboutChandigarh University.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.