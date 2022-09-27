Changing Brand Perception to Drive Higher Prescription Sales

Brand perception plays a critical role in driving any business. The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in methods for building or changing brand perception including in the healthcare sector. The familiarity of the visits made by Medical Representatives to doctors, though still impactful, has slowly been nudged to the background with digital marketing presenting a better ROI and proven efficacy.

HiDoc Dr. capitalizes on this transformation by effectively using digital marketing to enhance brand perceptions and drive higher prescription sales. Being the no.1 doctors’ networking platform in India, we not only help pharma brands to reach a large number of HCPs but also assist in maintaining a positive ROI efficiently and cost-effectively. Our Omni channel approach allows productive targeting of the audience based on demographics and other factors.

Marketing on the HiDoc platform not only allows you to reach the audience but also to educate, promote and systematically convert your target audience. Whether you are a branded generic drug or an innovative molecule, this is how we help you achieve your goal.

Understanding the Gaps

The first step is to understand the current perception of your brand. If you are a generic branded drug and have a level playing field, or if you are an innovative molecule priced on the higher side, we first figure out why people prefer other brands to yours. Normally preference is dependent on a few common parameters – availability, awareness, and pricing.

Creating Awareness

Whether it’s a level playing field or pricing is a negative for your brand, the key feature here is awareness. Changing the thought process about your brand is what is going to let people need to know why your drug is better, or why your innovative molecule is superior to the competition.

In India, 95% of the drugs fall into the generic branded drug segment. So, the next step follows a survey to understand the shortcomings of your brand awareness – the packaging, the production quality, or the medium of communication.

Based on this understanding, we at HiDoc Dr. drive digital awareness by creating at least four pieces of content, marketed at least four times a month. This gives your brand a minimum of sixteen impressions every month to HCPs across the country belonging to different ages, experiences, and specializations, thereby building a better brand perception and recall.

In the second month, we focus on your competitive advantage over your competitors. This gives doctors the understanding of when to choose your drug over the others. The advantage may be the form of the drug (tablet versus capsule versus liquid) or the packaging quality or the immediacy of impact, but it needs to be communicated well.

The difference in the process for an innovative molecule is that the molecule cannot be made available at all locations. However, we can use relevant and impactful case studies which can be communicated through multiple articles written on your molecule and published to key opinion leaders on the HiDoc Dr. platform. They can, in turn, use this content in podcasts, articles, and videos showcasing the molecule’s competitive advantage.

Testimonials

Scott Cook said, “A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is—it is what consumers tell each other it is.” And so, the third and extremely important step is to showcase testimonials, reviews, and ratings from current users who bear evidence that your drug or molecule, is indeed superior. HiDoc Dr. utilizes this content in different formats to maximize reach and impact. A review from a fellow doctor is often more convincing than a visit by a Medical Representative.

Lead Generation

When you do proceed to the fourth step, which is generating leads through the HiDoc Dr. platform, you are set up for a one-on-one meeting with doctors who are already aware of the competitive edge your drug holds over others and have the idea reinforced by testimonials from fellow doctors.

Availability

Finally, the last leg of the communication process is making the drug available to the doctor. As the cycle progresses, and we assist you with surveys through the platform, you will notice that there has been a shift in the brand perception that can drive your prescription sales by as high as 15% over six months.

For HiDoc Dr. the focus always remains on making it easier for the healthcare community to bring a positive shift in their strategies. With our digital marketing services, we strive to help pharma companies to drive their prescription sales by changing and enhancing their brand perception effectively.

To know more about our digital marketing services, email us at varun@hidoc.co or visit our website https://hidoc.co/

