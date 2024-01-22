Chargeback Gurus Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu State Government at Global Investors Meet 2024

Chennai, Tamil Nadu – [22nd January, 2024] Chargeback Gurus (CBG), an industry leader in chargeback prevention and recovery solutions, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu State Government at the Global Investors Meet, 2024 in Chennai on 8th January 2024. This significant partnership serves as an important milestone for the broader fintech and chargeback industry, signaling a transformative era of innovation and economic empowerment within Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The MoU, spanning a comprehensive three-year period, underscores Chargeback Gurus' unwavering commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu. Tim Tynan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “This agreement solidifies our commitment to Tamil Nadu and sets the stage for our continued expansion. We are excited to leverage the exceptional talent pool in the state and deliver cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art operational excellence on a global scale.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Damo Sampathkumar, GM of India, and Chief Product Officer of Chargeback Gurus, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Tamil Nadu stands out as a beacon for exceptional talent, driven by a robust education system and visionary policies. Our center in Tamil Nadu will serve as a hub for innovation and growth, positioning us to make significant contributions to the technological landscape both locally and internationally.”

Suresh Dakshina, Co-founder, and Strategist at Chargeback Gurus, emphasizes, “The MoU with the TN government marks a pivotal commitment by Chargeback Gurus to foster sustained growth in the region, envisioning a total of up to 600 skilled employees by the next three years alongside substantial financial investments.”

About Chargeback Gurus:

Chargeback Gurus helps businesses protect and recover revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions and AI insights powered by their proprietary FPRONE platform.

By understanding our clients’ needs and fully aligning with their goals, we help them reduce chargebacks and increase recovery rates to maximize revenue. Our technology solutions use powerful data science and AI analytics—combined with deep industry expertise—to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue to our clients.

To learn more about Chargeback Gurus, visit: www.chargebackgurus.com.

Chennai PR Contact:

Preetha Sundararajan

preetha.sundararajan@chargebackgurus.com

91-904-322-2620

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.