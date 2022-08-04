Chart out your financial independence journey this I-day

Being an investor is not simple, especially in today’s post Covid times. The pandemic came as a major jolt for economies across the world which were impacted by lockdowns and widespread job losses. In a bid to restore normalcy, central banks brought about a slew of measures, including injecting trillions of dollars worth of liquidity into the economy to stabilize the impact of the pandemic on financials.

As an after effect of this, inflation went up substantially and investors are now faced with a unique challenge – how to make returns on investment portfolios beat inflation. This has brought about a sea change in both investment behaviour and asset allocation. As millennials are increasingly being seen opting for financial assets over physical assets, retirees are moving towards enhanced equity exposures to level out returns.

Panel 1 – ‘Women and the asset allocation conundrum’

Financial planning and decision making for investments has traditionally been considered the domain of men and the attainment of financial independence remains fraught with multiple hurdles for women. As a result, financial management is left to the fathers, husbands, brothers of the family and the say of women in final decisions remains limited. This is despite the fact that the number of women contributing to household finances has been witnessing a steady increase over the years. In order to lead a financially independent life, just knowing the basics of banking and saving is not sufficient. This session will highlight how women can break away from those stereotypes and reinvent their approach towards wealth management by adopting a more educated stance when it comes to asset management.

Fireside Chat 1 – ‘Equities in the midst of volatility, interest rate fluctuations and soaring inflation’

The stock market has witnessed a lot of volatility over the last two years owing to rising inflation, increasing interest rates and geopolitical instabilities. When Indian Capital markets started witnessing a recovery curve at the start of this year, the unprecedented geopolitical crisis in Ukraine brought back volatility as Global markets went into see-saw mode, impacting India too. But historical evidence suggests that equity markets have done well after the initial phase of volatility recedes, bringing hope for many investors. But these ebbs and flows are not for the faint hearted and dealing with market volatility, inflation and interest rate hikes all at once can been an overwhelming experience. The first fireside chat of the event will bring together experts to offer a future outlook for equity markets and also offer tips for investors – seasoned as well as newbies, on how to navigate turbulent times.

Panel 2 – ‘Millennials, distractions and wealth creation: It’s complicated’

As our world has gone digital in the aftermath of the pandemic, so have our investments. This has given rise to a new coterie of what are called millennial investors, who are bringing about a paradigm shift in the retail investment ecosystem of the country. As opposed to the older generation of investors, the millennial investor is less wary of asset classes that carry high risks, views traditional investment instruments with a pinch of cynicism and has radically different financial goals than the older lot. According to The Deloitte Global Millennial Survey 2020, more than half the millennials are financially prudent – they are saving money and can cope if they unexpectedly received a large bill. But, the millennial investor is also easily distracted – they have access to information on a whole host of investment vehicles, old and new, and sometimes maintaining focus can become a challenge. This session will delve into how millennials can set financial goals and pick the right investments to meet these.

Fireside Chat 2 – Acing asset allocation at different stages of life

Creating wealth is a long-term journey where your investment goals need to be systematically realigned in the short and long term, depending upon the inflow of resources and the expenses that you need to provide for. Anything can define financial goals, right from planning for retirement, children’s education, to buying a car or home, or vacation funds or even an exigency fund to cater to medical emergencies. A prudent investor keeps changing the goals to navigate through different stages of life and also the conditions of the market and economy at large. Towards this, asset allocation forms the core and is a continuous process. As you navigate through new stages in life, you may need to reconstruct your portfolio because your asset allocation would inevitably change with the vicissitudes of life. This fireside chat will focus on how investors can strike the right balance between equities and debt in their asset allocation formula as they cross various milestones in life.

Panel 3 – ‘Navigating retirement investing in a post-Covid world’

The age-old golden rule of investing in order to create a comfortable buffer was that your exposure to equities should be 100 minus your current age. But, in the backdrop of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, this figure is heading towards a revision, and so are investment goals post retirement. For those nearing retirement or already retired, the pandemic brought with it a lot of financial stress – of crashing markets, unexpected medical exigencies, and the uncertainty that loomed large. Today, many investors are wary of investing in any avenue that carries risk for retirement and meeting investment goals has become a challenge. This session will delve into how large cap, flexi cap and balanced advantage funds can help this demographic of investors to stay on track with their retirement goals.

