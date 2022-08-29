Chart out your path to financial independence with SIPs

Capital markets have gained a lot of popularity over the past five years and a majority of investors who park their money into markets invest into mutual funds. Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, has emerged as the preferred strategy of investing into markets, and this trend only seems to be catching on further.

Industry data shows that SIP flows stand at a staggering ₹12,276 crore per month as of July 2022, as against just ₹8,532 crore in January 2020, an increase of about 44 per cent. Even over the past three months when markets have been tough, SIPs have stayed resilient, making them the number one choice for anyone wanting to invest into the stock market.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Funds Industry stood at ₹37.75 trillion as on July 31, 2022, from just ₹7.3 trillion as on July 31, 2012, which is more than a five-fold increase in just a span of 10 years.

A virtual panel discussion, ‘SIP your way to financial independence’, presented in association with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund saw Dhaval Kapadia, Director and Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar Investment Advisor India, talk about Mutual Fund investments through SIPs and STPs, the kind of investors they are suited for, and how they can help you plan for your retirement. Kapadia leads Morningstar’s Managed Portfolios business in India.

The session started with what financial independence means and the reason why this term has gained so much importance over the past few years. Financial independence, according to Kapadia, it is the ability to spend, to meet your goals or to meet your needs, when you want to do it. “Gone are the days when people looked up to their children to support them once they grow old. An important factor to consider is that today, people need to start thinking about how they can remain financially independent after they stop generating regular income,” he said.

Kapadia offered tips for first timers on how investments can be planned systematically. “As investors, the first step to take is to try and identify the goals that you are trying to achieve, like buying a house or retirement, or kids’ education, rather than focusing on the market and in which direction it is headed. Also, try to put a number to that goal and then work backwards in terms of how much do you need to invest to achieve those kinds of goals,” he said.

After the goals have been identified, one then needs to look at asset allocation. You need a mix of different asset classes based on your investment horizon and risk appetite. Equities are considered a long term asset for wealth creation, but various events at the domestic and global levels drive capital market in the short term.

But, managing your investments by yourself may not be so simple, especially for financially naive, and this is where Mutual Funds prove to be an effective tool. “If you are looking to create long-term wealth, you need to work with professional investment managers or advisors. In that space, mutual funds provide you access to capital market in the form of equities (both domestic and international), fixed income, or other asset classes, such as commodities (gold, silver),” he further said.

Within the Mutual Fund space, there are different options that suit different investment requirements. The goals could be short-term, medium term or long term in nature. As an investor, Mutual Funds offer you the flexibility of creating a portfolio which is a mix of equity and debt to suit your risk appetite and investment horizon.

“Equity tends to be more volatile over the short term, but it tends to generate a better outcome or better returns over the long term whereas fixed income tends to be less volatile and acts as a stabilizing force in your portfolio,” Kapadia explained.

One of the biggest USPs of SIP is that they help tackle market volatility. In fact, an investment in SIPs can help safeguard against sudden slumps in capital market. “SIP is a great route. I myself make a bulk of my investments through SIPs. One key benefit of SIP is the fact that you can try and benefit from volatility. SIP works on a concept called rupee cost averaging. To explain, when the markets are down, the NAV of the fund that you are investing in would tend to come down. At that point of time, you are buying more units of a particular fund,” he said.

The other advantage of SIP is that one can start investing even with a small amount. Furthermore, it offers you the flexibility to skip an instalment or defer it by a few months to meet some other unexpected expenses. A majority of equity funds offer SIPs in ticket sizes that are as small as ₹500, for which you need to commit yourself for 12 months. Alternatively, you can invest ₹1000, wherein the investment needs to be for a minimum of six months. Fund houses also provide flexibility in terms of deferring SIPs or pausing them, or changing the SIP amount as per changes in your income on an automated basis.

Kapadia spoke about Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) and how these can help investors safeguard their investments during volatile markets in order to minimise drawdowns. The STP route is similar to SIP, but the big difference is that you typically need to have a lump sum available with you to invest into STPs.

“To benefit from market volatility and to not invest all your money at one go, you could put your money in a liquid fund or an arbitrage fund with a specific fund house, and then transfer from these into a main fund of your choice over a longer period of time. Many fund houses offer monthly or even fortnightly options to transfer the money. So, it staggers your investment into the main fund that you are looking at,” he said.

For today’s investor, inflation is a big overhang and beating inflation is a priority. Equity mutual funds have the potential to beat inflation and give higher returns over the long term.

“I would think that over the longer term, one can expect inflation plus returns of anywhere between 3-5 per cent. So, with a longer term, one can think of returns in the range of about 11-14 per cent coming through from equity funds on an annualised basis, depending on the type of schemes that you are in. Large caps could be at the lower end of that spectrum and mid and small caps could be at a slightly higher end,” he said.

The session also delved into how Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can help senior citizens in generating a stable income stream during their retirement years. Kapadia felt that one needs to be mindful of the funds that you are withdrawing from and the position of the market at the time of withdrawal. To counter this, some better options that investors can look at is hybrid fund or balanced advantage fund, which invests across equity and debt instruments in their portfolio.

Kapadia concluded the discussion with three most important things that investors must bear in mind while investing into capital market. “Firstly, align your asset allocation to your goals, investment horizon and risk appetite. Secondly, have patience. Time in the market is more important than timing the market. And, thirdly, avoid making investing decisions based on past performance,” he said.

