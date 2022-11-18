Charting Space, a leading stock market training platform hits 3200 active users

India, November 18, 2022: Charting Space, the industry-leading educational platform for stock trading, recently reached a significant milestone by surpassing 3,200 enrolled learners, moving closer to achieving its goal of transforming the average person into an accomplished trader. A real benchmark in the field of investing training, this milestone was accomplished by Charting Space in just a short span of 2.5 years since the company's founding, serving as a tribute to its experience and domain knowledge. The platform's success can be directly attributed to the sheer value it provides to its users, which in turn generates positive word-of-mouth and contributes to the platform's growth story. In addition to the programmes that are available, the site has also hosted 54 expert sessions, all of which have been oversubscribed, as part of its mission to make stock trading accessible to everyday people. Charting Space has set a goal of achieving financial independence for more than 10,000 people by the year 2025 as part of its aim to expand its reach to a large network of learners and to impart knowledge of stock investment to those learners.

With its expert traders who are also NSE (National Stock Exchange)-certified mentors, the ISO-certified company has not only changed the lives of its learners by giving them a high-quality financial education that helps them do well on the stock market and improve their quality of life, but it has also turned a whopping 94% of its learners into active traders.

Charting Space has worked hard to provide the most up-to-date analysis and education about the stock market.

A senior mentor at Charting Space, who was elated about the milestone, said, "Today, stock trading has become very popular, but because people don't have enough information about it, it's become a very time-consuming way to make money." With our platform, we have successfully closed this knowledge gap. SEBI data shows that the number of Demat accounts is growing every year. This means that millions of new traders are entering the stock market without enough knowledge, and many of them fail. We want this huge group to be successful. Conquering the stock market is not impossible; nonetheless, the enthusiast must have the necessary assistance. Charting space has worked hard to provide the most up-to-date analysis and education about the stock market. The founders of Charting Space, along with other experienced analysts on the platform, have endeavored to give the most cutting-edge stock market research and education.”

Following its mission to make high-quality trading education accessible to everyman, Charting Space currently offers, at affordable prices, three comprehensive training programs named Price Action Trader Program, Advanced Derivatives Trader Program, and Mega System Trader Program.

The “Price Action Trader Program” is designed to equip the novice with comprehensive knowledge of the equity cash market by inculcating in-depth stock research skills along with expertise in analyzing current price movements. Moreover, with this program, the learner becomes familiar with advanced concepts such as chart analysis, trend analysis, top-down approach, and more.

Another popular training program among learners is the “Advanced Derivatives Trader Program” which teaches option traders how to use Characteristics of Options, Option Greeks and Moneyness to identify the best entry and exit points in the options Market.

“Mega System Trader Program” has been prepared to provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about system trading using a proprietary automated trade scanning system - Charting Space Studio. With just one click of the mouse, this innovative system helps to find instantly trading opportunities in the market, saving hours of research time.

What sets Charting Space apart from the crowd of rapidly mushrooming analysts is its dedicated team of experts who systematically handhold the learners through a lucrative trading journey, contributing to the learner-to-trader success rate. This is what makes Charting Space stand out from others. The learners not only receive high-quality training during the programmes, but they also have access to free mentorship for the rest of their lives.

Charting Space has a diverse learner base that spans beyond the cosmopolitan metro area to tier-two and three cities, attesting to the accessible format of the training programmes. The platform's attempt to establish a safe and knowledge-oriented community is what unites the large network of learners. Aspiring traders can seek out high-performance training at Charting Space, a one-stopsolutionfor everything stock-related, for an intensive learning curve.

For more information, please visit:https://www.chartingspace.com

Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/chartingspace

Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/chartingspace/

