Chashma.Com's stylish eyewear is the perfect blend of fashion & technology

India is a country where 30% of the population needs corrective vision. As a result, eyeglasses are very common in India. There was a time when eyeglasses were considered a symbol of smart people, but in the last few years, many have started to wear eyeglasses just to show off their style. Some online stores offer stylish eyewear, but at a price that not many can afford. Chashma.com is a one-stop e-commerce store that offers not just stylish but also affordable eyewear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chashma.com is entering the market of affordable eyewear with the intent to make shopping for eyewear quick, simple, and affordable! If you are a person who wears eyeglasses, you realize the amount of effort and time that goes into finding new glasses. Thankfully, Chashma.com establishes a one-stop shop for the most affordable and stylish eyeglasses available in the market. The brand stands out from the rest, one reason for that is because it manufactures its eyewear products in India. In terms of style and look, their eyewear is simply unique as it is trendy and voguish.

To get your pair of affordable prescription eyeglasses, go to their website Chashma.com or, you can also head out to one of its 15 physical outlets in 8 towns across the country and choose the desired frames and lenses. By opting for their Home Try-on service, you can be sure that the choice of frames and lenses you make is nothing but the best one! We all know that selecting frames is a tedious task as there are hundreds and thousands of options to choose from. To make things simpler for the customers, Chashma.com has divided its assortment of frames into two - ChashmaBasic and ChashmaPro.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ChashmaBasic line-up of eyeglass frames offers free eyeglass frames, and only the pair of lenses need to be paid for. These eyeglasses are super-affordable with lenses starting at just Rs. 999. If designer style and unique looks are what you are looking for, you can check out ChashmaPro Frames. These frames are stylish and come at a price of Rs.2000 each. Chashma.com makes no compromise when it comes to the quality and durability of its products. Each frame offered by Chashma.com looks voguish and in sync with the newest trends If you're suffering from impaired vision, the brand offers a computerized eye test without charging you a single rupee.

Once tested, you can then pick any frame and lens from Chashma.com. It has two series of digital lenses called Chashma BlueCut, starting at Rs.1499, and Chashma Digital Progressive Lenses starting at Rs.4000. Chashma.com additionally has a trendy collection of sunglasses called ChashmaSun, and each pair of these sunglasses can be purchased at a starting price of just Rs.1500. The brand possesses more than 40 years of manufacturing experience in the eyewear industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has perfected the cutting-edge lens selection algorithm and offers only the right pick of lenses to its customers. The brand debuted its e-commerce operations in the Indian eyewear market this December and is currently offering an early bird discount of 30% on all purchases. Do not miss Chashma.com's offer to change any frame over to sunglasses for just Rs.250. You can also get 40% off on the second pair of eyeglasses you buy when Chashma.com launches its online store.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.