Check Out the Features of Axis Bank’s Current Accounts

Axis Bank hosts many Current Accounts, each of which is exquisitely designed. They are distinctively customized according to the requirements of several sectors and organizations. Some of the most prominent features include multiple options for cash deposit limits, zero-balance current accounts, unlimited withdrawals, etc.

Now that you are here, this article will give you deeper insights into the several types of current accounts. While you dig further, you will learn about the same and proceed to make an informed decision. Keep reading until the end to understand and determine which current account suits your business needs best.

Come, let’s begin.

Types of Current Accounts of Axis Bank

Firstly, you should note that the current accounts of Axis Bank are customized according to your business needs. Here, we have enlisted all the variants of Axis Bank’s Current Accounts:

Digi Current Account

Liberty Digital Current Account for Sole Proprietorship

Current Account - Classic

Current Account - Global Economy Business

Current Account - Advantage

Current Account - Normal

Current Account - New Economy Group

Current Account - Select

Current Account - Arthiyas

Current Account - Privilege

Current Account - Jewellers

Current Account - Trusts

Current Account - Club 50

Current Account - Channel One

Prominent Features of Current Accounts of Axis Bank

Here, in this section, we have listed some of the most prominent features of Axis Bank’s Current Accounts:

The limit for monthly cash deposits in Axis Bank’s current account is Rs. 2 lakhs.

The monthly average balance requirement is Rs. 15,000.

You can make unlimited cash withdrawals both within and outside your city.

You have the privilege of making unlimited RTGS/NEFT transactions regularly.

With a current account with Axis Bank at your disposal, you get a free checkbook. You will also get SMS alerts, DD/PO, Certificate of Balance, and Standing Instructions.

Once you have opened a current account with Axis Bank, you will get a Business Classic Debit Card.

What Should You Remember Before Opening Your Current Account

Before opening a customized account with Axis Bank, you need to check a few things. Firstly, you must double-check whether your chosen current account variant is compatible with your business requirements.

Also, when you apply for a current digital account, you must ensure that your surroundings are well-lit. You must also check whether your internet connection is stable and have a top-notch camera. This will enable the seamless conduction of the Video KYC process.

To Conclude

With a digital current account of Axis Bank, you can have access to more than 4400 branches. Besides, you can efficiently access 17000+ ATMs for banking services such as cash withdrawal. So, what are you waiting for? Open a customized account with Axis Bank today to meet your business requirements.

