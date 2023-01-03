Chemistry Forever launched in India - Most secured online dating app in India

India, 3rd January 2023: Seeded in 2022, the online dating app 'Chemistry Forever' is disrupting India's cluttered online dating segment. Considering the most common safety and security concerns, Chemistry Forever offers unconventional AI Face Verification to curb the chances of fake profiles on the platform. Moreover, its user-friendly interface gives you complete freedom to choose a perfect match or like-minded people.

Since its inception in September 2022, the app has had over 10,000 downloads in just two months. The platform brings together like-minded people to have meaningful connections across the world. Understanding the imperative need to ensure safety, most profiles on the forum are verified, and the users are genuine.

Highlighting the brand's journey so far, Shubash, COO (Chief Operating Officer) at Chemistry Forever, shared, "Online Dating is the category with the highest number of users. Several mobile dating apps have taken off in this segment in the past few years, but only some are making significant revenues. The online worldwide data aggregator Statista.com estimates that India's online dating market will generate $783 million in revenue by 2024, up from $454 million in 2021, making it the second-largest national income producer for dating apps behind the United States. In addition, the pandemic appears to have permanently altered India's courtship customs. Even in tiny towns, more and more young Indians are turning to dating apps to find romance and friendship, preferring video talks over in-person dates to get to know one another."

Unlike conventional dating apps, Chemistry Forever's interface has completely changed how people meet and connect. The platform also offers an out-of-box methodology where users can fix their dates and exchange messages. Additionally, whenever a user receives a gift from a match, a certain amount will be credited to the match's Chemistry wallet. One can cash out that amount to their bank account post necessary deductions. Chemistry Forever is a geo-social networking and online dating application that allows users to select a partner based on their photos, bio and shared interests.

Currently available on iOS and Play Store, Chemistry Forever is designed for effective relationships. Developed post extensive market research, the app feature allows AI-powered selfie verification, Behavioral Rating System (BRS), invisible mode, and particular proposal messages.

Starting at ₹499/-, Chemistry Forever offers three subscription models: Chemistry Premium, Chemistry Crown and Chemistry Club.

For more information, visit – www.chemistryforever.com/

To download the app, visit

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chemistry.app

IOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/Chemistry%20Forever/id1609904568

