Chidanand Kulal's prosthetic makeup works wonders in Vicky Kaushal's film "Sam Bahadur"

Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Sam Bahadur' is a tour de force, seamlessly embodying the essence of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His meticulous portrayal, coupled with a remarkable transformation in appearance, showcases dedication to the craft. Kaushal's nuanced acting promises to immerse audiences in the iconic military leader's persona, creating cinematic magic.

Amidst the transformations of Vicky Kaushal and other actors throughout the movie, one cannot help but notice the unrecognizable major change in the character Yahya Khan, the ex-president and ex-commander in chief of the Pakistan army. While this may be perceived as the work of computer graphics, it is, in fact, the pure magic of prosthetic makeup in Indian cinema.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The artist behind this exceptional work is the young Indian prosthetic makeup artist, Mr. Chidanand Kulal.

Yahya Khan's character in the movie is played by the actor Mr. Zeeshan Ayyub. Transforming Zeeshan into Yahya was quite a challenging task, says Mr. Kulal. He mentioned that it took at least a month of lab work to finalize the design at his prosthetic lab, "Chida's Fx Studio." Referring to multiple real-life pictures of Yahya helped him sculpt the design onto Zeeshan Ayyub's face, making him resemble the ex-president of Pakistan.

Visit: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1EXfk5PZAU/?igsh=MjM0N2Q2NDBjYg==

"Transforming Zeeshan into Yahya was quite a challenging task", says Mr. Kulal.

More about Chidanand Kulal:

Chidanand Kulal is one of the top prosthetic makeup artists in India. Initially an electronics engineer, he redirected his passion towards character designing and prosthetic makeup as his profession. Mr. Kulal established his prosthetic makeup studio, "Chida's FX Studio," in Mumbai in 2017. He has been contributing to Bollywood and South Indian movies, web series, and TVCs for the past seven years. Now recognized not only as one of the best prosthetic makeup artists in Mumbai but also one of the best in the country.

Some of the notable movies and web series he has worked on include Prabhas's "KALKI 2898 AD," Dr. Shivaraj Kumar's "BAIRATHI RANAGAL," "Mumbai Diaries S2," "Rocket Boys S1 and S2," "Jalsa," "Chhichhore," "Housefull 4," Shivarajumar's "Ghost," Amitabh Bachchan's "Gulabo Sitabo," "Bala," Kiccha Sudeep's "VIKRANT RONA," Thalapathy Vijay's "BEAST," Chiyan Vikram's "KOBRA," Salman Khan's "BHARAT," Lal Singh Chadha, "Panchayat" series, "Bunty Aur Babli 2," and many more.

Watch: https://youtube.com/@CHIDA_FX_STUDIO?si=wgZMCqUvYuLZR9bU

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.