Chili’s hits a Hattrick in Silicon Valley of India with its Third Outlet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Chili's Grill & Bar is thrilled to unveil its latest venture at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru located on the 2nd floor. This is the third Chili's outlet in the city, but the first under Stellar Concepts Pvt Ltd, which has owned and operated Chili's outlets across North & East part India for over 14 years. Stellar has recently acquired pan-India expansion rights, and will be responsible for all of Chili's expansion across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

So, get ready to level up a whole new dining experience with its unique blend of contemporary and industrial design, captivating ambiance, and mouthwatering Tex-Mex delicacies.

Step into #ChilisMaadi and be greeted by a spacious seating area that can accommodate 136 guests, with an additional 52 seats available. The double-height space adds a sense of grandeur, while the rustic and Southwestern-inspired aesthetics transport you to the heart of Texas. The brickwork lends a charming rustic touch, while the patina finish on the metal frames adds a touch of elegance. The bar area features raw wood accents, adding warmth and character to the space. With its artistic lighting and captivating zig-zag lights, the restaurant exudes an inviting ambiance that appeals to food enthusiasts of all kinds. Whether you're hanging out with friends, enjoying a meal with your family, a romantic dinner or even a professional occasion, Chili's offers the ideal setting for everyone.

“This is our first Chili’s outlet under Stellar Concepts Pvt Ltd. in the city, and third establishment in the Silicon city of India. We are thrilled to bring our signature dishes to discerning palates. We anticipate the same fondness and hospitality from the people of Bangalore, as we’ve received in the other parts of the country. We are privileged to present an exuberant and dynamic team dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience to our esteemed guests. We take great pride in offering a wonderful atmosphere where friends and family can unite over delectable cuisine and conversations,” said Mr. Rajiv Saluja, Director - Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

Now, let's talk about what Chili’s is known for - the menu. From sizzling fajitas, zesty tacos and fresh Mex favorites, our menu is a celebration of flavors and carefully selected fresh ingredients. Indulge in our famous Southwest-Inspired American Favorites, born in Texas the menu offers a variety of options including mouthwatering quesadillas, delicious tacos, flavorful bowls, hand-crafted Big Mouth burgers, signature desserts and hand-shaken margaritas, that promise you an exceptional dining experience that is not just a meal – it’s a show.

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in India, so we are excited to build on our long standing, successful relationship with Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd. to open a new restaurant in one of the hottest spots in the city. To have the Pepper be a big part of that is going to be great for our fajita and ‘rita-loving Guests” said Joseph Tijerina, Senior Director, Brinker International Global Operations.

So, what are you waiting for? Head out to this newest outlet in Lulu Mall, and devour the best Tex-Mex food in town! Let’s “Chili’s Maadi Bengaluru.” Follow Chili's India on https://www.instagram.com/chilis.in or join our Rewards program at www.chilis.in.to get exclusive news and exciting offers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.