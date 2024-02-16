‘Chills Like An AC’: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa take on summer with Kenstar Coolers

New Delhi, 15th February, 2024: Rajkummar Rao’s immense talent, versatile performances and Patralekhaa’s relatable and down to earth persona made them an ideal choice for Kenstar. The pioneer of branded air coolers in India, Kenstar is a leader in the industry and is rapidly advancing into other durables as well. This power packed collaboration has now produced a blockbuster summer campaign. Featuring star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it is built on an attention grabbing core idea: ‘AC wali thandak, ab Kenstar coolers mein.’

The brand launched the TVC, an endearing film that uses the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to showcase the superior style and exceptional capabilities of Kenstar coolers. In an interesting twist, the cooler’s outstanding performance makes Rajkummar exclaim that it truly deserves the award for best actor – because it does such a terrific job of acting like an AC! Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s realistic and charming performances, coupled with their on-screen chemistry, makes the film a memorable watch!

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chills Like An AC

This campaign is going to cover an array of media, to maximise its reach and impact. The actors will be featured in a variety of digital and print platforms such as social media, OTT, OOH, POS and newspaper ads.

Watch the film here (Hindi): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXBOWuqoZ8c

Mr. Sunil Jain, CEO - Kenstar, said on the announcement, “We are thrilled to welcome Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the face of Kenstar Coolers. Kenstar has always prided itself in being the leader in innovation in the coolers category, a value we share with Rajkummar in his ability to continually portray path breaking roles. With Technology, Performance and Style at its core, Kenstar is ready to beat summers with a magnificent lineup of coolers which is simply unmatched: A choice of 50+ coolers, ranging from 12L to 150L.”

Neha Khullar, Head Of Marketing - Kenstar, added, “Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are just the perfect choice of brand ambassadors for us for our coolers. Rajkummar’s ability to deliver flawless performances, reinvent himself role after role, deliver at the box office consistently, and establish trust and honesty with his fans, aligns perfectly with our values of quality, style and durability. Having the star couple on board for our coolers is sure to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the brand, enabling Kenstar to build a stronger bond with our customers.”

Speaking about the collaboration, actor Rajkummar Rao said, “I am thrilled to join the Kenstar family. Kenstar is a leader in the Coolers category and has constantly innovated to provide industry best cooling solutions to its customers. Coolers are the go to product for a vast majority of our country as the summer temperatures rise. I am excited to bring Kenstar’s message of effective cooling, and helping the brand connect with the real India.”

Sharing the screen was seen with Patralekhaa, who added, “It was truly exciting to work along side Raj to bring alive Kenstar Cooler’s message for the upcoming summer season. Kenstar’s coolers truly offer superior cooling, and unmatched styling that suits modern lifestyle of the new India.”

About Kenstar

For over 27 years, Kenstar has been a pioneer in delighting customers with best in class appliances that bring joy and comfort to everyday living. Kenstar today offers appliances across a wide variety of categories including coolers, small home appliances, heating appliances, and washing machines. Kenstar prides itself in continually innovating to bring the latest products to its customers, earning a loyal and happy customer base.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Media

Neha Khullar

Phone: + 91 98100 75937

Email: neha.khullar@kenstar.in

Website: www.kenstar.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.