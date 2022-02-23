Chingari set to start Web3 & Crypto revolution that you have been waiting for!

Are you passionate about creating and sharing scroll-worthy videos? The award-winning Chingari app, which has taken the Internet by storm, is all set to become India’s most popular short video app as it allows you to create and share fun videos that can make you the centre of this universe.

That’s not all. You can also monetize the content you create leveraging the intelligence of Web 3.0. The winner of a month-long contest will be given the title of ‘Chingari Star’, who takes home special Chingari tokens, or $GARI, worth ₹1 crore.

Holders of Chingari’s social tokens stand to gain a lot more than just ‘social’ money. $GARI, the first-ever social token from Chingari, saw a record-breaking 24-hour trading volume of almost $100 million. The desi crypto-token gained ₹750 crore right on the day of its launch and is now on 20 major crypto platforms including HUObi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC Global, OKEx.

It is the first Indian social crypto-token to be listed on a global cryptocurrency market and is all set to usher in the Web3 revolution in the country. Chingari's $GARI aims to excel in the global block chain and crypto market environment with this benchmark. The token uses block chain technology, powered by Solana, to provide content creators with the ability to monetize their work on the Chingari platform. The app now has more than 110 million users, a figure that has doubled since 2020.

In line with the philosophy of the creators of the app, the set-up of the $GARI social token itself is totally democratic as the Chingari app is built on Web3, wherein Web3 DAO runs on decisions of the community. $GARI holders will be able to stake and earn yield as well as vote on proposals to decide the future direction of the platform.

“Giving creators much greater control has been a vital factor in the platform's rapid development, attracting talent and enhancing content quality as producers have a chance to make a livelihood. In addition, Chingari is also enabling the audience to earn with watch-2-earn, engage-2-earn and play-2-earn features on the Chingari app. $GARI acts both as an in-app currency (launched in Chingari App) and a governance token,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari app.

The $GARI social token is interconnected with the Chingari app, giving you direct control over your assets. You can use the tokens you collect through sharing your content or from prizes to transact with counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyse platform engagement and user base growth. Also, Chingari powered by $GARI will soon have its own NFT Marketplace, where the creators will be able to mint their videos and sell it as NFT and earn $GARI. So you have earned money while you are having fun making and sharing videos!

The special token is also being used by Chingari to allow more direct interactions with creators. Chingari is aiming to link brands directly with creators and is helping them monetize their content through $GARI tokens.

Launched in 2018, Chingari is a short video app that allows you to create and share fun videos – you can select a song from a massive library of free clips and sounds across genres, lip-sync and create a creative video to a selection of the song. You can also browse through thousands of scroll-worthy videos customised especially for you on topics ranging from food, fashion, DIY, ASMR, Memes.

You also have the option of picking a language of your choice from 20 languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu to upload videos

It achieved its biggest success in 2020, when the app was recognised as the best app by the Government of India by winning the Atmanirbhar Bharat Best App award.

Chingari’s mission is to provide a platform where aspiring creators and young influencers can make a name for themselves, while building an audience and developing an online career. The aim is to boost the creators’ economy and for this, it has recently announced a huge contest called Chingari Star presented by KuCoin across India.

In October this year, Chingari's brand ambassador and investor, actor Salman Khan, launched $GARI. The app also recently announced the expansion of its $15 million Series A financing.