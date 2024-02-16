 Chintamanis Unveils the Show Suite at Chintamanis Sales Gallery, Sec. 103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram - Hindustan Times
News / Brand Stories / Chintamanis Unveils the Show Suite at Chintamanis Sales Gallery, Sec. 103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

Chintamanis Unveils the Show Suite at Chintamanis Sales Gallery, Sec. 103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

brand stories
Published on Feb 16, 2024 03:21 PM IST

Chintamanis extends heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, dignitaries, and well-wishers for gracing the occasion.

Left to Right: Vikas Dua, Amarjeet Dhillon, and Pankaj Hans
ByHT Brand Studio

Chintamanis, the trailblazing real estate venture conceived by Mr. Vikas Dua, Mrs. Neha Shalini Dua, Mr. Pankaj Hans and Mr. Amarjeet Singh Dhillon, proudly unveiled the grand inauguration of their opulent Show Suite.This marvel represents the epitome of luxury living and the essence of WishFull Living by Chintamanis.

The concept of "Wishful Living" embodies the idea of creating living spaces that go beyond mere functionality to fulfil individuals' deepest aspirations and desires. It revolves around crafting environments that seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and aesthetics, offering residents an elevated lifestyle that aligns with their dreams and aspirations. WishFull Living by Chintamanis is about more than just physical spaces; it is about curating experiences and environments that inspire joy, fulfilment and a sense of belonging, enriching the lives of those who inhabit them.

The grand inauguration ceremony held amidst the vibrant hues of Republic Day was an event to behold. Esteemed guests and dignitaries from across the nation graced the occasion with their presence.

The ceremony commenced with a traditional welcome, as guests were adorned with ceremonious shawls and presented with bouquets, symbolising the deep reverence and gratitude for their esteemed presence.

Then came the highlight of the day: the launch video of the new project by Chintamanis was showcased before the esteemed guests to highlight the grandeur and promise of the Wishful Living of the Chintamanis. The audience showered admiration and applause on the Show Suite, which was then ready to be officially inaugurated.

Chintamanis extends heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, dignitaries, and well-wishers for gracing the occasion, rendering the event an unforgettable success. The impeccable remarks by the visitors stand as a testament to Chintamanis' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Chintamanis stands as a pioneering force in the real estate landscape. Their commitment to crafting luxurious living spaces that embody the essence of Wishful Living has earned them a name synonymous with luxury real estate. With a stellar track record boasting 10 projects (5 delivered, 4 ongoing, 1 upcoming) and over 5000 satisfied residents, Vikas Dua, CEO at Chintamanis, has achieved a remarkable feat that few can yet claim. Driven by an unwavering focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-centricity, Chintamanis continually surpasses expectations, setting new benchmarks for luxury living with each endeavor.

For more information about Chintamanis, please visit www.chintamanis.co.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

