Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a name synonymous with taste & quality

The name, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale is known for its taste, class & quality for the past eight decades. Along with that, a consistent range of new products marks their name at the top of the list. Taking the grand celebration of Diwali into consideration this year, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale has launched a special mithai named ‘Suvarna Mithai’. Diwali is a festival of lights that brighten our bonds with a golden sparkle. A similar forte reflects in Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale’s special ‘Suvarna Mithai’ with a subtle coating of 24-carat real gold. Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale has seized the honorable first place for creating a pure gold delicacy.A time-compatible & refined mindset has been the forte of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale. They’ve constantly analyzed the preferences of the mass and worked towards matching their cravings. Along with the classic delicacies they've also made a wide range of products for today's youth. The shelf life of their products has been improved. Hence, effortlessly shipping their products worldwide is now easy.Along with their definitive products like Chakli, Chivda, Motichoor Ladoo and Kaju Katli, ‘Suvarna Mithai’ will turn out to be a show stopper this Diwali. The silver coating has been used in many sweet delicacies but a fine layer of 24-carat real gold will prove the newness of the drive.Senior Partner of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Mr. Sanjay Chitale, while talking about their special dry fruits loaded ‘Suvarna Mithai’ mentioned that ‘we always make an effort to match up to the expectations of our customers & consistently come up with new products. Hence, we’ve brought a distinctive mithai with a delicate coating of 24-carat real gold. Pune has witnessed this ‘Suvarna Mithai’ concept for the first time & we are grateful that they loved it.’While formulating a new range of products, we also keep an eye on the packaging to attract our customers. Thus, today our products are known for their taste, fineness & standard. Partner of Chitale Bandhu Mithiwale, Mr. Kedar Chitale, while talking about the modifications made in the packaging of the products to improve the shelf life comments that ‘we have launched a whole new range of products like Puran Poli & Bingebar. To make the longevity of the products better, we've used a new technique of MEP packaging for the first time in Maharashtra. It results in the long-lasting usage of Kaju Katli, Ladoo, Pedha, etc. for approximately a month or two.’The special part of Chitale Badhu Mithaiwale is they can customize the Mithai as per their customer's wishes. We urge that you make your bonds shine this Diwali with a golden glitter & illuminate the affinities with our ‘Suvarna Mithai’!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

