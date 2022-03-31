Choose from 480+ Pocket Insurance plans by Bajaj Finserv to secure daily life

Insurance has become an essential part of daily life, given the increasing risks of mishaps and human-induced disasters. While conventional insurance policies cover financial expenses incurred on major health issues or damage to substantial investments like houses or cars, they do not secure you against minor risks or cover costs incurred due to mishaps of day-to-day life and commodities.

To resolve this problem, Bajaj Finserv, one of the leading insurance aggregators, has introduced an array of small-ticket personalised insurance plans and subscriptions to help individuals receive financial coverage against minor injuries or losses.

Here’s a detailed guide on Pocket Insurances and Subscriptions that one can go through to understand these financial products better.

About Bajaj Finserv Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions

As the name suggests, Pocket Insurance plans are affordable tailor-made insurance policies that offer financial coverage for a wide range of problems. They work just like conventional insurance plans, but the only difference is that their coverage and premium amount are considerably lower. Usually, these plans act as additional protection over the regular insurance plans.

For instance, losing a smartphone or wallet or damaging electronic gadgets is not uncommon. However, there aren’t any conventional policies that offer financial coverage for such losses. Pocket Insurance plans come to the rescue in such situations. These plans will provide the much-needed financial coverage for expenses caused due to small uncertainties of life that can quickly disrupt one’s finances.

Moreover, these innovative insurance plans and subscriptions are also highly affordable, with surprisingly low premiums and membership fees starting at just ₹19. So, individuals apprehensive about purchasing a full-fledged insurance policy can invest in these small-ticket insurances plans as a first step in buying an insurance policy. One can easily pick a suitable plan from 480+ Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv, pay the nominal premium amount online and get protection against unplanned expenses.

Categories of Pocket Insurances

Bajaj Finserv offers over 480 Pocket Insurance plans across various segments to cater to diverse requirements. One can avail of a specialised pocket plan from categories such as lifestyle, health, travel or assistance.

- Lifestyle: This segment comes with over 11 Pocket Insurance plans, including Eyewear Assure, Cycle Insurance, Baggage Insurance and more.

- Health: The health segment includes over 382 insurance plans such as COVID-19 Insurance, Infection Cover, Cancer Cover, Blindness Cover, Animal Bite Cover, Kidney Stones Insurance, and many more.

- Travel: The travel category of Pocket Insurance has over 25+ products for all types of travel enthusiasts, right from solo travellers and honeymooners to trekking and adventure lovers.

- Assistance: This popular segment includes more than 65 plans, including Wallet Care, Mobile Device Protection, Cyber Security Cover, Key Safeguard, AC Insurance, Handheld Tablet Devices Insurance, and more.

Here are some of the most popular Pocket Insurance plans on offer:

- Mobile Device Protection Plan

Given the current lifestyle, it is not uncommon to accidentally damage or lose a smartphone. The repair cost for a damaged smartphone can be significantly high – in some cases, nearly 60-70% of the costs of the device. One can avail of a Mobile Device Plan to cover the cost of repair or replacement of a damaged or lost phone. There are two types of Mobile Device Protection Plans:

1. CPP Mobile Device Protection Plan: It covers the expense of device replacement (100% of the base invoice value). This plan also includes cover for the cost of repairing damages to the screen, damages to the entire handset, and liquid spillage. However, no coverage is available for costs arising from repair due to electrical breakdown.

2. CPP Fonesafe Lite: This plan is ideal for securing your financial liability against mobile screen damage. However, this plan will also offer financial protection for expenses due to repairing damages from any electrical or mechanical breakdown. The maximum coverage would be 50% of the handset value.

- Wallet Care

Wallets include numerous valuable items such as cash, debit/credit cards, PAN card, and more. Misplacing or losing a wallet can expose one to fraud, identity theft and other issues. A Wallet Care plan offers financial assistance in case of card theft, fraudulent transactions, and more.

Here is the coverage that one can obtain from a Wallet Care plan:

1. PAN card replacement (this policy will reimburse the cost of replacing a PAN card)

2. SIM card blocking

3. Complimentary fraud protection (Coverage of up to Rs. 2 lakh for frauds like phishing, PIN-based fraud and up to Rs. 1 lakh for card fraud)

4. Emergency travel assistance while travelling in India and abroad

5. Round the clock payment card blocking service

In addition, there are various other notable Pocket Insurance plans such as:

- COVID-19 Cover: Coverage of up to Rs. 2 lakh for treatment expenses of COVID-19, for premiums starting at Rs. 952

- Health Prime: A specially curated health program that allows saving money on teleconsultation with doctors, lab tests, radiology, pharmacy bills at Rs. 699 annual membership fee. You get 10% discounts on radiology and pharmacy at Bajaj Finserv Health Prime network hospitals and labs.

- Hospital Cash Cover: Coverage of up to Rs. 30,000 for sudden hospitalisation expenses at premiums from Rs. 549

Pocket Insurance plans are incredibly affordable and highly personalised. One can buy any plans as per their requirement at a premium/subscription fee starting as low as Rs. 19. Individuals can head over to the Pocket Insurance and Subscription website for more details.

Unplanned expenses arising from daily risks can collectively take a toll on your finances. Opt for Pocket Insurances and Subscriptions to secure valuable belongings and manage your finances.