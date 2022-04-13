Chronic body pain may be Fibromyalgia! Manage it naturally with the Ayurveda

The muscle pain, stiffness, and tenderness present in the body are the characteristics of Fibromyalgia. The Ayurvedic approach deals with the disorders based on the imbalance present in the Doshas. As a result, the treatment is planned accordingly with the natural products and modifications in diet and lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person with Fibromyalgia may experience:

1. Stiffness throughout the body

2. Fatigue

3. Musculoskeletal pain

4. Depression/Anxiety

5. Concentration problems

6. Forgetfulness

The main cause of Fibromyalgia is the imbalance of Vata Dosha which imbalances the other two Doshas as well i.e., Pitta Dosha and Kapha Dosha. The toxins get accumulated in the body which leads to a nervous system imbalance. Stress also triggers the disease.

Some of the remedies suggested by Dr. Mukesh Sharda founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda are:

Ayurvedic Management of Fibromyalgia

Ayurvedic herbs for Fibromyalgia

1. To improve digestion and other digestive issues related to Fibromyalgia the natural herb which can be included in the diet is Triphala.

2. For the management of inflammation and pain, the natural herbs which have shown effective results are Guggulu, Turmeric, and Pepper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Shatavari can be consumed to find relief from stress.

4. For boosting the immunity, herbs that are helpful are Guduchi, Amla, and Licorice.

Healthy Diet for Fibromyalgia

The food we eat plays a major role in shaping our body. A healthy and balanced diet will make the body fit and healthy, whereas unhealthy and junk food items will make you unfit.

INCLUSION of food products in the diet

Start adding fiber to your diet. Fresh fruits like berries, bananas, pineapple, and guava will enrich the diet with various elements. Consume green leafy vegetables as they contain various minerals and vitamins helping in the relief from pain. Broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, and cabbage will provide enough nutrients to the body. Fruit and vegetable juices will make the skin glow and heal the body internally. Have coconut water and coconut milk to keep the body replenished. Get enough Vitamin D as this vitamin will reduce bone and joint pain.

EXCLUSION of food products from the diet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Reduce the intake of hot and fried foods.

2. Avoid processed sugar, canned foods, and instant food items.

3. Quit Alcohol, Tobacco, and Smoking.

4. Do not consume oily, sticky, and foods rich in saturated fats.

5. Don’t have caffeinated and carbonated drinks.

6. The non-vegetarian diet should not be preferred.

7. Avoid excess dairy products as they will worsen the condition.

Lifestyle modifications for fibromyalgia

1. Make a proper routine for food. Have a timely and balanced diet.

2. Ensure you have a workout routine. Exercise and try to go out for a morning walk.

3. Make sure you sleep well on time and get up on time.

4. Massage the affected area with herbal oils like coconut oil, lavender oils, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Try to manage stress with Yoga and Meditation.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional feature. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.