CIBIL login, registration and CIBIL score meaning: 3 important things to know

Your CIBIL score is an important 3-digit number that determines your creditworthiness. Lenders use this score to understand whether you have sufficient experience with credit and if you are likely to repay a loan on time. The higher your CIBIL score, the better your creditworthiness. As a result, it is important to know how to keep an eye on your CIBIL score and know when to improve it. To do that, you need to understand the CIBIL login and registration process as well as the content of your CIBIL report.

This will help you know how to boost your score and get better, more affordable loan deals. Once you understand the CIBIL score login and registration process, you can easily access your credit report from anywhere, at any time. To know more about CIBIL login, registration, and report details, read on.

CIBIL login and registration process

The registration process for CIBIL score is divided into 2 sections for individuals and for companies. As an individual, you will need to follow the given below steps for CIBIL login and registration:

Step 1: Visit the CIBIL website and click on ‘Get Your CIBIL Score’

Step 2: Choose a suitable plan and fill the form with your personal information

Step 3: Complete the online application and make the payment

Step 4: Wait for the confirmation that your account has been successfully created

After completing the registration process, you can log in to your CIBIL account and access your score and report. Keep in mind that if you do not have a subscription, you can check your CIBIL score for free only once a year. To get unlimited access, you will need to select a subscription plan, which is either monthly, half-yearly, or yearly plan.

As a company, you will need to follow the below steps for CIBIL login and registration:

Step 1: Visit the official CIBIL website and scroll down to the ‘Monitor Your Company's Credit Health with CIBIL Rank’ section

Step 2: Click on ‘Get Started’

Step 3: Select the appropriate plan

Step 4: Continue by providing your GSTIN information or continue without it

Step 5: Share your company details and fill the form if you chose not to enter your GSTIN information

Step 6: Complete the payment and upload the required documents

Keep in mind that in case you choose to put your GSTIN number, the portal will fetch the required details automatically. This is a completely paperless process. An important thing to remember is that as an individual, you will get a CIBIL score between 300 and 900 and as a company the CIBIL rank ranges between 1 and 10. Here, 1 is the highest and 10 is the lowest. You should aim to have a CIBIL score above 750 and a CIBIL rank between 1-4.

CIBIL score meaning and its implications

Understanding the CIBIL score meaning is crucial to having an accurate grasp on your financial standing. As an individual, your CIBIL score allows lenders to assess your creditworthiness. This is because your score is based on your credit history, meaning it provides a reliable snapshot of your profile. Naturally, most lenders expect you to have an excellent score, which is usually 750 or higher. Scores closer to 900 imply that the applicant is both experienced and can be trusted to make payments on time.

On the other hand, a poor score implies that you may be a risk to lend to. For instance, if you apply for a loan with a CIBIL score of 650 or lower, you are likely to get unfavourable terms. Lenders will view you as a high-risk applicant and levy higher rates.

Now that you know the CIBIL score meaning and login process, monitor your score regularly. This will help you resolve any errors or discrepancies that could negatively impact your score or rank. Apart from the official CIBIL website, you can also check CIBIL score via other third-party service providers. A quick and hassle-free option to check your score without the hassle of a CIBIL login is to use the Bajaj Finserv provision.

To check your CIBIL score via this service, simply provide your PAN card details and contact information. In a matter of minutes, you can know your score and access your customised Credit Health Report, completely online.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.