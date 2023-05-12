CIBIL Score: What lenders look for when reviewing your application

Your CIBIL Score is like a financial report card that tells lenders how trustworthy you are with money. This three-digit number holds a lot of power over your financial life and is closely scrutinised by lenders when they review your loan application.

What is your CIBIL Score?

Your CIBIL Score is a number ranging from 300 to 900 that sums up your reputation as a borrower. It’s like a grade that indicates how responsible you’ve been with your financial commitments. Credit bureaus like TransUnion CIBIL use complex algorithms that take into consideration multiple factors when calculating your CIBIL Score, such as your payment history, credit utilisation, credit history length, credit mix, and recent credit activity. Each of these factors has a significant role to play in shaping your CIBIL Score and reflecting your credit health. An ideal CIBIL Score of 750 or higher ensures you receive credit products smoothly and at better terms and rates of interest.

Factors lenders consider

Payment history: Lenders love to see a track record of timely payments. It proves that you're a responsible borrower. So, paying your dues on time will give your CIBIL Score a big boost, whereas delayed payments or defaults can adversely affect your score and stay on your record for up to seven years.

Lenders love to see a track record of timely payments. It proves that you're a responsible borrower. So, paying your dues on time will give your CIBIL Score a big boost, whereas delayed payments or defaults can adversely affect your score and stay on your record for up to seven years. Credit utilisation: This is a fancy term for how much credit you’re using compared to how much credit you have available. Lenders like seeing a low credit utilisation ratio, preferably under 30%. So, avoid maxing out your credit cards and keep your credit card balances and loan amounts in check to maintain a healthy CIBIL Score.

This is a fancy term for how much credit you’re using compared to how much credit you have available. Lenders like seeing a low credit utilisation ratio, preferably under 30%. So, avoid maxing out your credit cards and keep your credit card balances and loan amounts in check to maintain a healthy CIBIL Score. Credit history length: The length of your credit history matters too, which is why you should always avoid closing old credit cards even if you don’t use them anymore. Lenders prefer a long credit history because it gives them a clearer idea of how you handle credit over time. Moreover, it helps you maintain a low credit utilisation ratio to maintain old credit accounts in good order and use them occasionally.

The length of your credit history matters too, which is why you should always avoid closing old credit cards even if you don’t use them anymore. Lenders prefer a long credit history because it gives them a clearer idea of how you handle credit over time. Moreover, it helps you maintain a low credit utilisation ratio to maintain old credit accounts in good order and use them occasionally. Credit mix: Variety is the spice of life and, as it turns out, lenders like it too! Having a mix of different types of credit – like a home or car loan, a credit card, and a collateral-free personal loan – shows that you can manage different financial responsibilities effectively. It’s like having a balanced diet for your credit profile, which ensures a healthy CIBIL Score.

Variety is the spice of life and, as it turns out, lenders like it too! Having a mix of different types of credit – like a home or car loan, a credit card, and a collateral-free personal loan – shows that you can manage different financial responsibilities effectively. It’s like having a balanced diet for your credit profile, which ensures a healthy CIBIL Score. Recent credit activity: If you apply for credit very often within a short span of time, it raises a lot of red flags where lenders are concerned. They begin to suspect that you are credit-hungry and not at all in control of your finances. Besides, each time you apply for credit unsuccessfully, it leaves a mark on your credit report for up to two years, damaging your CIBIL Score and impairing your future prospects of a successful loan application. Avoid applying for credit repeatedly within a short span of time, especially if you don’t need it. Your CIBIL Score will thank you for it!

Lender’s perspective

If you’re wondering why lenders care so much about your CIBIL Score, it is because they want to know whether you’re a safe bet or a risky investment. Your CIBIL Score helps them assess how likely you are to repay the loan on time, so a low score could spell trouble. It doesn’t mean that you will be rejected outright, but it does mean that lenders might charge you higher interest rates. So, it’s in your best interest to keep your CIBIL Score high.

Improving and maintaining a good CIBIL Score

A low CIBIL Score is certainly fixable with time, patience, and smart financial decisions. Here are some time-tested tips to get you started:

Pay your bills on time, every time

Keep your credit card balances low and manageable

Don’t close your old credit accounts, they prove you have a solid credit history and decrease your credit utilisation ratio

Maintain a healthy mix of credit types

Be mindful of how many credit applications you make and try to space them out over longer durations

Your CIBIL Score is a crucial aspect of your financial journey. Lenders rely on it to gauge your creditworthiness and make decisions about granting you financial products. It’s a window providing a clear view of your financial reliability and trustworthiness. A good CIBIL Score can open doors to favourable interest rates, loan approvals, and financial opportunities, and a poor CIBIL Score can, conversely, make things a lot more challenging. However, remember that your CIBIL Score is not set in stone, you can shape it over time with dedication and smart financial habits, starting with Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass. This unique CIBIL-powered subscription offers you all the tools you require to take control of your financial well-being and boost your CIBIL Score. Sign up today to get a complete overview of all your credit accounts so you can track your payments conveniently and get personalised, pre-approved loans and credit card offers to ensure a seamless borrowing experience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.