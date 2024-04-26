CIFDAQ Launches Blockchain Ecosystem in India

Mumbai, 16th April 2024: CIFDAQ – The Evolution of Innovative Blockchain Ecosystem powered by AI, is a new-age fintech company that offers integrated solutions spanning the blockchain layer 1, native coin, exchange services, MPC Wallet, DeFi, NFT, gaming, and other products. It is proud to announce the launch of its India operations.



CIFDAQ’s innovative solutions bridge the gap between traditional frameworks and blockchain technology, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape, ensuring a balance between centralized government, decentralized economy, and users’ interests, CIFDAQ prioritizes transparency, security, scalability, and synergy with centralized economies.



CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Ind Limited is now officially registered in India and headquartered in Mumbai, with additional offices strategically located in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Its debut in the Indian market represents its commitment to advancing the blockchain landscape.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman of CIFDAQ, expressed his enthusiasm for CIFDAQ's entry into India, stating,"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of CIFDAQ's journey as we set foot in the vibrant and dynamic Indian market. Our innovative solutions are poised to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in India's blockchain and digital finance ecosystem. We aim to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced security and efficiency, driving growth and innovation across various sectors."

Rahul Maradiya, Co-Founder and Global CEO,CIFDAQ

Reflecting on CIFDAQ's India launch, Rahul Maradiya, Co-Founder and Global CEO, CIFDAQ commented, " We envision CIFDAQ as a catalyst for change, empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and accessibility in the digital finance space. Our goal is to revolutionize the blockchain ecosystem and unlock its full potential, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future."



From the age of 20 Rahul has contributed to conceptualizing CIFDAQ alongside his father, Mr. Himanshu Maradiya. He has been regularly featured among the Web 3.0 and blockchain global community as one of the key young entrepreneurs in the space.

Appointing Sanjay Saxena as CEO India & SE Asia, CIFDAQ

Sanjay Saxena brings with him a wealth of expertise and strategic vision garnered from his illustrious career spanning leadership roles in esteemed financial institutions. His appointment marks a significant milestone for CIFDAQ as it continues its journey of expansion and innovation in the Indian market.

Sanjay joins CIFDAQ from his role as Chief Financial Officer at Paytm Payments Services and Paytm Payments Bank, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in financial management and corporate strategy. Prior to his tenure at Paytm, Sanjay held key positions at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and played instrumental roles in shaping the landscape of digital infrastructure in India.

About CIFDAQ:

For more information about CIFDAQ, please visit

https://linktr.ee/cifdaq

For Related images and press-related supporting documents please use the link below:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/39fc89e1197337cba21d478a1fac413b20240416044943/f1f0a67689f1db820a32345b33efe5db20240416044959/17c6e3/grid



For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@cifdaq.com

PR Agency:

paramita.chakrabarti@veritasreputation.com



