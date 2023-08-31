News / Brand Stories / CIPL gets 137 crore contract from Security Printing and Minting Corp to set up 2 data centres

CIPL gets 137 crore contract from Security Printing and Minting Corp to set up 2 data centres

brand stories
Published on Aug 31, 2023 12:50 PM IST

The data centres which include "primary and disaster recovery" will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said

ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi, Aug 28: Technology solutions companyCIPL on Monday said it has signed a 137 crore agreement with government-owned bank note and security paper manufacturer SPMCIL for setting up two data centres.

"A landmark agreement, named 'PAARGAMAN’ worth 137 crore was signed between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Limited (CIPL), Noida for establishing two data centre," CIPL said in a statement.

The data centres which include "primary and disaster recovery" will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said.

The project would witness the upgradation and migration of the current setup of SPMCIL to the latest technology in order to obtain better throughput in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, it said.

SPMCIL has been engaged in manufacturing of currency and bank notes, security paper, non-judicial stamp papers, postal stamps and stationery and travel documents, among others.

CIPL said it has executed a number of critical projects of central as well as state governments and public sector enterprises in the past 15 years.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

