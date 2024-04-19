 City Mart Reshapes Grocery Shopping with Franchise Opportunities - Hindustan Times
City Mart Reshapes Grocery Shopping with Franchise Opportunities

brand stories
Published on Apr 19, 2024 07:45 PM IST

From its humble beginnings, it has grown into a vast network of stores ranging from 500 to 50,000 sqft

ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi (India), April 18: City Mart, a leading grocery store brand that started in 2011, has revolutionised how people shop in India. From its humble beginnings, it has grown into a vast network of stores ranging from 500 to 50,000 sqft. It's like a friendly neighbourhood store, focusing on making shopping easy, cheap, and all about the customer.

City Mart Supermarket is a well-established name in retail brands founded by Seth Vijay Kishor Agarwal in 2011. It was formerly known as " Agarwal & Sons Traders." which was taken over by City Mart Supermarket Corporation.

As India's fastest-growing grocery market chain, City Mart offers an enticing blend of traditional, modern, and fusion retail experiences at affordable prices. Its proven franchising structure empowers entrepreneurs and ensures a profitable journey in the retail industry.

City Mart's franchise models, including the Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated (FOFO) Model, the Franchise-Owned Company-Operated (FOCO) Model, the Warehouse Franchise Model, the City Delivery Franchise Model, and the Master Franchise Model (State Level), cater to diverse aspirations and investment capacities.

From humble beginnings to a vast network of stores ranging from 500 sqft to 50,000 sq ft., its aisles are adorned with thousands of products, including groceries, personal care items, household essentials, and more. With a commitment to cleanliness, transparent pricing, and efficient service, City Mart elevates everyday shopping into an enjoyable endeavour.

City Mart is a one-stop destination for families. It expands beyond groceries, offering products ranging from bakery items, dairy, fruits, and vegetables to apparel, footwear, and accessories for all ages. Additionally, customers can explore a diverse range of home furnishings, electronics, kitchenware, health and beauty products, toys, stationery, and much more.

As an online food and grocery store, City Mart boasts a catalogue of over 22,000 products from over 12,000 brands, ensuring customers find everything they need under one virtual roof. With a commitment to on-time delivery and superior quality, City Mart sets the benchmark for excellence in the digital retail landscape.

Embark on a journey of entrepreneurship with City Mart and experience the support, resources, and success of being a part of India's leading grocery retail chain. For more information on franchise opportunities, contact City Mart today and take the first step towards realising entrepreneurial dreams.

www.citymartfranchise.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

