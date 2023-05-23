Clear Water's Trailblazing Journey on Track to Double Growth by 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Clear Water is positioned for rapid expansion in the next few years to come. Clear Water is on pace to double its growth and achieve an expected revenue of ₹500 crore by 2025, thanks to an exceptional track record and a dedication to excellence. This accomplishment exemplifies the company's commitment to offering great quality and exceptional value to its consumers.

Clear Premium Water has already surpassed a turnover of ₹250+ crores by March 2023, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Year on year, the brand is growing at an astounding 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). With such quick expansion, Clear Water has established itself as a market leader in the bottled water industry.

Building on its success, Clear Premium Water is on the verge of introducing a new range of natural mineral water brand very soon. This development shows the company's desire to broaden its product offering and appeal to a broader variety of customer interests. Clear Water, with its established status as a national brand in India, is now seeking prospects to enter the Middle East market, demonstrating its global ambitions.

Energy Beverages Private Limited is a forward-thinking beverage company that takes pleasure in the high quality of its products. To assure the creation of high-quality drinks, the firm employs cutting-edge manufacturing procedures. Energy Beverages has been known for producing refreshing and stimulating beverages by prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Operating with the highest standards of quality and safety, Energy Beverages holds certifications such as ISO 22000:2005, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, FSSAI, CGWA, BIS, CCA, GPCB, NEPHRA and EPR. These certifications validate the company's dedication to maintaining stringent processes throughout its operations while keeping SUSTAINABILITY at its core. With state-of-the-art fully automated filler equipment and over a decade of experience in packing and bottling purified drinking water, Energy Beverages has achieved an impressive output of over 50,00,00 bottles per day. The company's extensive range of product quantities, ranging from 200ml to 5 liters, caters to the diverse needs of a wide spectrum of customers.

To support its growth trajectory, Energy Beverages plans to expand its manufacturing facilities from the current 40+ to over 60 by the end of 2023. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for its products and reaching a larger customer base.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.